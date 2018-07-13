July 13, 2018 – Aarkstore Enterprise announces the latest research of its publication “India Paint market is going to fetch high growth rate during 2022-23”

India Paint market is going to fetch growth rate around 8% value wise in next six years starting from 2017-18 to 2022-23. Total Paint market is combination of organised market and unorganised market. Both are further segmented into decorative paints and industrial paints. Nowadays Paint using water in place of solvent, Introduction of solar reflective coatings and eco-friendly paints are the major trends in paint industry. With the increasing share of organised market in the paint sector and increasing penetration in the rural market, the market for paint is growing at very fast rate.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Browse Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.aarkstore.com/manufacturing/960768/india-paint-market-overview-2018-2023

Contact Details:

Aarkstore Enterprise

Phone: +91 998 729 5242

Email: contact@aarkstore.com

Our website: https://www.aarkstore.com/