Healthcare IOT Security Market 2018-2022 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Available at Market Research Future

Key Players for Healthcare IOT Security Market:

Inside Secure SA (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (U.K.), and others

Market Scenario:

IOT is rapidly being adopted by major healthcare organizations for the patient health management as well as to enhance the operational efficiency of these organizations. Cost efficiency, reliability and better health management of the patients are one of the most important goals that can be achieved with the help of IOT usage in the healthcare sector. Globally, since the usage of mHealth applications and wearables is continuously increasing, IOT Security will play a crucial role in the protection of the big data (health information) collected and communicated from various smart devices to the care givers and patients.

The Global Healthcare IOT Security Market is estimated at USD 4.7 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a rate of 40% during 2016-2021.

Key Findings

Increasing ageing population, surging healthcare expenses and an increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases is driving healthcare stakeholders to follow remote health management and patient monitoring seriously.

IOT Security solutions will continue to hold maximum market value of $25.99 Billion in 2022 because of increasing connectivity of healthcare IOT devices with the caregivers globally; new access points get created for hackers to conduct cybercrimes. Therefore, implementation of security solutions becomes essential

North America currently is the leading region in the IOT Security implementation in the healthcare sector with revenue of $2.2 billion in 2015 because of increased usage of smart IOT devices for health management

APAC is expected to grow at a highest CAGR than other regions because of the health management of the increasing ageing population, IOT adoption will increase and therefore security becomes crucial

Segments:

Global healthcare IOT security market has been majorly segmented on the basis of device types which includes; real time health monitoring devices, IOT stationary devices, IOT smart devices (mHealth), and IOT ingestible devices. Further the market is categorized into sector of solutions and services. Services are categorized into consulting services, risk assessment services, design & integration services, managed security services, and others.

Furthermore, the market is also classified into various regions which majorly includes; Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis of Healthcare IOT Security Market:

Globally Americas commands the largest market share towards healthcare IOT security market.

Americas

Europe

Asia– Pacific

The Middle East& Africa

