EHR-EMR Market 2018 – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Growth

MarketResearchFuture.com has as of late communicated another investigation to its wide research portfolio, which is titled as "Worldwide EHR-EMR Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023"

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation (U.S), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S), Allscripts (U.S), QSI Management, LLC (U.S), General Electric Company (U.S), eClinicalWorks (U.S), McKesson Corporation (U.S), Greenway Health, LLC (U.S)

Market Scenario:

Electronic health records is a collection and storage of patient information electronically. This enables the healthcare provider to obtain data from anywhere and provide emergency care whenever needed. This revolution in healthcare IT has brought a positive change in healthcare management. Information technology helps to maintain patient information electronically that can be used as and when required. EHR-EMR market is growing due to an increase in the number of patients getting admitted in hospitals, increasing volume of medical records, replacement of paper records by electronic records, easy healthcare delivery and maintaining quality of health-records. This innovations in healthcare IT also favors the growth of the EHR-EMR market. However, high cost of software solutions may act a restrain to this market’s growth. Global EHR-EMR market is expected to reach USD 120 billion in 2023 from its previous worth of USD 70 billion in 2016 by growing at the CAGR of approximately 10.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

Global EHR-EMR market has been segmented on the basis of types which includes emergency care, perioperative care, mobile applications for doctors and nurses and others. Mobile applications for doctors and nurses are available on iOS and android platform. Other types include wound care and patient engagement. On the basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud based.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, EHR-EMR market consists of four regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. America is the largest market. Increasing importance of EHR-EMR, concentration of major market players and increase in number of services in specialty & super specialty hospitals boosts the growth of this market in North America. Europe is the second largest market owing to extensive use of healthcare IT for patient engagement and administration. The fastest growth of this market is in Asia Pacific region, which can be attributed to the growing emphasis of medical records to be presented as an evidence in the court of law. The market shows steady but positive growth in Middle East & Africa, owing to an increasing demand of software solutions in hospitals.

