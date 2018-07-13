Container Glass Coatings Market Estimated to Flourish by 2028

Container Glass Coatings Market: Introduction

The application of thin layers or coatings on glass is an important aspect in glass windows, containers, mirrors, etc. Container glass coatings are applied on containers used in the packaging of various products. They are applied to prevent loss of strength and to protect the glass. Container glass coatings can impart a clear and non-pigmented look or a colored look to the glass surface, depending on user requirement. Container glass coatings offer an array of attractive and colorful looks along with a UV cut function to block the passage of UV rays through the glass surface. Certain phenomena caused by surrounding weather conditions such as frosting can also be reduced by applying frost effect container glass coatings. Glass containers such as milk bottles, which are to be reused or returned to the seller need to maintain an attractive appearance and hence, these are coated with anti-scratch container glass coatings. It is also possible to recycle containers coated with container glass coatings into non-coated glass containers. Widely used types of container glass coatings comprise hot end coatings, which are applied before the annealing and cold end coatings, which are applied after the annealing.

Container Glass Coatings Market: Dynamics

The growing population will increase the demand for foods and beverages, which will directly influence the growth of the glass containers and container glass coatings market. The long service life and low environmental impact of glass containers will promote their use in packaging, thereby aiding the growth of the container glass coatings market. The inert nature of glass makes the use of glass containers popular in the storage of many technical products such as various acids or compounds, which will drive the sales of container glass coatings. Strict laws pertaining to the use of plastic containers in some regions will also propel the sales growth of glass container packaging and container glass coatings. The long service life and good functional properties of coatings will enhance the market growth of container glass coatings. Glass containers are difficult to transport due to their brittle nature, which acts as a disadvantage for these containers as compared to plastic packaging and thus, glass containers will be preferred for limited applications, which will limit the sales of container glass coatings.

Container Glass Coatings Market: Segmentation

The container glass coatings market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

By Coating Type:

Hot End Coatings

Cold End Coatings

By Application:

Colored Coatings

Frost Effect Coatings

Anti-Scratch Coatings

Decorative Coatings

By End User:

Food and Beverage Sector

Pharmaceutical Sector

Technical Products Sector

Container Glass Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Europe, being a key market in terms of the production and consumption of container glass due to the growing food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, will be a prominent market for the sales of container glass coatings. China, being another key producer of glass containers for packaging due to the fast growing pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries, will also help drive the container glass coatings market in the near future. Moderate growth in the production of glass containers in Latin America will help boost the sales of container glass coatings to a certain extent. The North American region, with its growing glass packaging industry, will lead to an increase in glass container sales, which in turn will boost the growth of the container glass coatings market. Japan, with its slowly growing glass container industry, will witness stagnant growth in its container glass coatings market. The Middle East and Africa region will have good scope for growth of the glass container industry due to the moderately growing pharmaceutical industry, which in turn will aid the sales growth of container glass coatings to a certain extent. The South East Asia region, with good potential for the growth of the food and beverage industry, will witness significant growth in the sales of container glass coatings.

Container Glass Coatings Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the container glass coatings market include:

Arkema Group

KECO Coatings

Toyo Glass Co., Ltd.

Emst Deigel GmbH

Gulbrandsen

TIB Chemicals AG

Nordson Corporation

Bottle Coatings

Deco Glas GmbH

