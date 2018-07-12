Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Size, Share, Revenue, Gross Margin and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Research Report

One of the main drivers for the growth of solar energy is the vital part played by the government supportive policies. Solar energy policies comprise legislation, international treaties, and incentives for investment, such as financial incentives in the U.S. In several countries, such as India, Germany, and the U.K, policies such as Feed-in-Tariff (FIT), Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), tax credits, pricing laws, production incentives, quota requirements, and trading systems have been developed and implemented to promote the use of solar energy, thus, driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing need for an uninterrupted power supply with a substantial increase in power demand throughout the world is driving the global solar energy and battery storage system market. The global growth in industrial development activity and urbanization is making a path for the solar energy and battery storage market. However, high capital investments are restraining the market.

This study provides an overview of the global solar energy and battery storage system market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the solar energy and battery storage system market by its battery type, solar technology, connection type, application, end-user and region.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into utility, industrial & commercial, and residential. The utility segment accounted for the largest share. The utility solar energy and battery storage system has experienced significant growth in both mature and new markets, where technology has just begun to make an impact. Europe and North America have considerably contributed towards the growth of utility solar energy and battery storage system market, driven by regulations, innovative vendors, and project developers.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The European region dominates the global solar energy and battery storage system market. Europe currently has a cumulative energy storage capacity of approximately 30 GW. Solar energy is one of the prime renewable energy sources in the EU countries, and as per the Eurostat, in 2015 it contributed to 6.4% of the total primary energy production. In Europe, currently, many of the solar power projects are under construction. This is driving the growth of the market.