Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Humanoid Robot Market 2018

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global Humanoid Robot Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global Humanoid Robot market status and forecast, categorizes the global Humanoid Robot market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A humanoid robot is a robot with its body shape built to resemble the human body. The design may be for functional purposes, such as interacting with human tools and environments, for experimental purposes, such as the study of al locomotion, or for other purposes. In general, humanoid robots have a torso, a head, two arms, and two legs, though some forms of humanoid robots may model only part of the body, for example, from the waist up. Some humanoid robots also have heads designed to replicate human facial features such as eyes and mouths. Androids are humanoid robots built to aesthetically resemble humans.

The public relations application accounted for the largest share of the overall humanoid robot market in 2017. The market for the education and entertainment application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for this growth is the ability of humanoids to assist and even replace teachers in classrooms, creating a buzz for modernizing schools. The market for the personal assistance and caregiving application is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is likely to adopt humanoids for almost all the major applications during the forecast period. As the elderly population in APAC countries such as China and Japan is on the rise, the region is expected to employ humanoids for the personal assistance and caregiving application.

The global Humanoid Robot market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Softbank

Robotis

Kawada Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor

Ubtech Robotics

Pal Robotics

DST Robot

Toyota Motor

Hajime Research Institute

Engineered Arts

Robo Garage

Samsung Electronics

Qihan Technology

Macco Robotics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Biped

Wheel Drive

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Education and Entertainment

Research & Space Exploration

Personal Assistance and Caregiving

Search and Rescue

Public Relations

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Humanoid Robot are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Humanoid Robot Manufacturers

Humanoid Robot Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Humanoid Robot Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

