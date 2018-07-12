Stemming right from its early aviation roots, the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Automatic H80485835 Men’s Watch is different from the rest due to its aluminum construction, which stands as a direct connection to the aerospace industry, backed by the military-inspired color scheme similar to that of vintage pilot uniforms and quite a few updates with contemporary touches.

The Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Automatic H80485835 Men’s Watch has a asymmetrical, water-resistant case that can keep water out up to a depth of 300 feet. It measures 41 mm across, which is an uncommon size compare to others and manages to keep it at the threshold of appearing too large or too small. Topped with a sapphire crystal with an ARC (anti-reflective coating), the anodized aluminum case enjoys an excellent hardness and durability and can be given a comfortable shape with ease. Besides, aluminum is very lightweight and heats up quickly to adapt to body temperature.

The Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Automatic H80485835 Men’s Watch exhibits many of the classical pilot-watch elements on its dial. The large, easy-to-read Arabic numerals are one; the Super-LumiNova coated indices the next. The pilot-style hands are readily noticeable; even their black-lacquered finish. Around the dial is a turning chapter ring that can be used as a countdown timer and inside, it’s a movement that can be considered decidedly contemporary. The mechanical Caliber H-10 is a distinguished movement that’s notaable for its 80-hour power reserve. The rotor design is nothing similar to the traditionally built pieces; neither the asymmetrical case design, hosting two crowns instead of one along its side. The top one sets the chapter ring for countdown purposes for up to one hour while the lower one sets the time and the date and also winds the mainspring. The right hand side of the case is bit more bulky due to a large, extended crown protector than the left side.

Overall, the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Automatic H80485835 Men’s Watch has a relatively clean looking design that offers remarkable legibility under almost every circumstance, indoors or outdoors. It is quite an excitement to see the brand experimenting with a new material and old standards and manages to match simplicity with great looks. Despite aluminum being a fairly soft material than steel, ceramics or titanium, the Mens Hamilton Watches are a true performer in the fields.

