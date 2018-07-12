Curved Televisions Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Consistent design and technological innovations leading to superior features of LED televisions will boost the global curved televisions market rapidly, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). Developing at an outstanding 96.70% CAGR from 2013 to 2019, the market’s valuation will increase from US$0.14 bn in 2013 to US$8.4 bn until 2019, says a recent market study released by TMR.The report, titled “Curved Televisions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019”, is available for sale on the company’s website.

The phenomenal development of the global curved televisions market is attributed to several reasons, says the report. First and foremost, curved screen television sets offer a wider view than flat screens, which allows a wider on-screen picture to be enjoyed by viewers without turning their heads.

Image sharpness sans pixelation due to the usage of organic light emitting diode (OLED) and light emitting diode (LED) screen technologies in curved televisions add to the attributes of this television technology. Curved televisions offer advanced features of 3D compatibility, auto depth enhancement, reduction in reflection, ultra high definition (UHD) resolution, and high contrast. Last but not the least, curved televisions are more economical in terms of energy consumption compared to their flat screen counterparts.

Despite the positive attributes, the high prices of curved television sets are detrimental to the growth of the market. OLED screen technology, which is essential for these sets, emits light through the television’s thin screen with the ease of bending to the desired curvature. To fully utilize this capability, manufacturers of curved televisions have invested heavily in R&D for the technology, resulting in high prices of curved television sets. With the demand for advanced entertainment systems increasing among consumers, the curved televisions market will witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of screen size, large-sized curve televisions, small-sized curve televisions, and mid-sized curve televisions are the segments of this market. In 2103, mid-sized curve televisions dominated the market and will continue to enjoy dominance during the report’s forecast period.

The report divides the global curved televisions market into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In 2013, North America contributed the highest revenue to the global market, with Europe at a close second. Increased usage of curved televisions based on OLED and LED screen technology in commercial buildings, airports, and retail stores is favoring growth of the North America curved televisions market.

However, Asia Pacific will exhibit the highest revenue growth during the forecast horizon, says the report. Increasing purchasing power in China and India has been a reason for consumers indulging in big-ticket buys, which include sophisticated electronics. In Asia Pacific, the presence of electronic giants such as Samsung and LG is favoring the development of this market.Some of the leading players that operate in the global curved televisions market are LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corp., Sichuan Changhong Electronics, and Haier Electronics Corp.