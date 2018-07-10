Worldwide lipase market – Key Players & Production Information analysis Outlook 2024

The custom report of global lipase market is mainly segmented on the basis of application and by region. On the basis of applications of lipase, the market is segmented into Functional Oil, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, 1, 3-Oleoyl-2-palmitoylglycerol (OPO), and Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE). The report includes market size estimation for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World region which includes Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The global lipase market was estimated for 2017 and is forecasted from 2019 to 2024, in terms of volume (Kilo) consumption of Lipase and revenue (USD ‘000).

Browse The Report: https://axiommrc.com/product/1657-lipase-market-report/

Lipase is used to process fats and oils in the food industry. It hydrolyzes triglycerides into fatty acids and glycerol. Few of the utilization of lipase reaction are Purity improvement of triglycerides: Decomposition of partial glycerides into glycerol and fatty acids by lipases results in a content increase of triglyceride in the oils and fats. In high micro-aqueous reaction system, this specific lipase is used to synthesize triglyceride from partial glycerides, which further contributes to triglyceride purity improvement and also enhances productivity. The concentration of Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 Fatty Acids is present in well amount in fish oil. Lipase separates fatty acids along with DHA and EPA from oil so that they are able to produce the high content of EPA and DHA oil.

Among the applications, omega-3 fatty acids represented the largest market both by revenue and volume globally. The demand from this segment is primarily driven by its application in an enzymatic concentration of omega-3 fatty acids.

Get The Sample: https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1657

The global lipase application market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions. North America represented the largest geographical market for lipase applications in 2017 accounting for XX% revenue share in 2017. Healthy food and ethnic flavors are among the two major trends among the consumers in the U.S. Growing concerns related to lifestyle diseases have resulted in higher demand for food with a lower level of salt, sugar, and fat. Lipases are used as catalysts in the synthesis of many healthy and traditional food products. The Asia Pacific and Europe were the other two key contributors to the market growth.

The key companies that dominate the market are, Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Amano Enzymes Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Genencor), Advanced Enzymes, Clerici-Sacco Group, Renco New Zealand, Enzyme Development Corp among others.