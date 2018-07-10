Superior Water Conditioners Provides Reliable Water Treatment Services for Industrial Application

Superior Water Conditioners, the Indiana-based company’s water treatment services enable industrial businesses to achieve efficient equipment and lower operational costs.

[INDIANA, 07/10/2018] — Superior Water Conditioners provides water treatment services for industrial applications with their chemical-free systems. The company helps companies achieve lower operational costs by controlling scale and corrosion in their equipment.

The industrial water conditioning services include installation, tailored water treatment system sales, and after-sales support for the facility. Superior Water Conditioners says that a scale-free machine is more energy efficient and beneficial for companies.

Providing Solutions to Water Treatment Problems

Superior Water Conditioners uses a chemical-free, magnetic water conditioning technology to control corrosion and scale in water-based industrial systems. The technology has no adverse effect on the environment as it does not consume energy and chemicals.

Industries will benefit when they use magnetic conditioning technology for their treatment system. Superior Water Conditioners delivers seamless installation of magnetic water conditioner to an industrial facility. The company designs products that fit the client’s size of the operation.

Integrating water conditioners in industrial facilities will also contribute to increasing the internal rate of return by over 50 percent. It will reduce companies’ expenses for chemical water treatment as well.

Magnetic Water Conditioner’s Industrial Application

According to Superior Water Conditioners, companies can use the water conditioner in machines like cooling systems and boilers.

The magnetic water conditioner increases the efficiency rate of cooling towers and eliminates scale buildup. It also helps in safely discharging water because the treatment process does not have chemicals.

The water treatment also controls the scale buildup in boiler surfaces keeping the heat transfer coefficients at an excellent level. Superior Water Conditioners adds that scale-free surfaces reduce downtime while maximizing the use of the equipment.

About Superior Waste Conditioners

Superior Water Conditioners is a family-owned and -operated company that has been in the industry for over 50 years. The company controls scale and corrosion using chemical-free systems for different applications including industrial, commercial, and residential.

For more information, visit https://www.superiorwaterconditioners.com today.