The Causes of Snoring

According to Southpoint Quality Dental, snoring happens due to an obstruction to the free flow of air through the mouth and nose. When the soft palate and uvula touch each other and vibrate, the sound of snoring occurs.

Sleep apnea is one of the more common causes of snoring. This is a sleep disorder in which a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts while sleeping.

Obesity is also one of the reasons a person snores. People who smoke and consume alcohol tend to noisily breathe as well during sleep.

Other causes include:

• Allergies

• Daytime Fatigue

• Hypothyroidism

• Poor Muscle Tone of the Tongue or Throat

• Other Health Conditions

Ending Snoring Problems

Southpoint Quality Dental states that about half of 90 million Americans who snore have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The dental clinic expounds that OSA obstructs the breathing of individuals, causing them to wake up just to start breathing again.

People with OSA will find themselves waking up at night several times gasping for air. Southpoint Quality Dental says that regular snoring does not usually awaken individuals.

The dental practice emphasizes the importance of consulting a physician if they suspect that they have sleep apnea. Neglecting this problem may lead to more severe health problems.

Southpoint Quality Dental helps patients breathe well at night so they can have a good night sleep. With adequate therapy, patients can sleep soundly, improving their health and quality of life.

