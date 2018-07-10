Polypropylene Market; Global 2018 Size Share Segments Application Demand Trends Key Players By 2023

Polypropylene Market

Polypropylene Market Overview:

Polypropylene are a lucrative market and is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast years. Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic material used for the manufacturing of molded materials or fibers. The advantages such as enhanced stiffness, flexibility and light weight paves the way for polypropylene into wide range of end-user industries. Polypropylene finds its application in wide range of end user industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, electrical and electronics, and packaging among others. The global polypropylene market is segmented into end user industries and regions. Among the various end user industries automotive is the dominant segment and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast years. The growing use of polypropylene to reduce the weight of automobiles is significantly adding to the growth of the market. Moreover, the packaging segment is expected to witness burgeoning growth during the forecast years owing to the properties of polypropylene such as high tensile strength and its ability to withstand extreme conditions.

Polypropylene Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Polypropylene Market Abstract:

Polypropylene Market is bifurcated based on application. On the basis of application, the market is sub-divided into agriculture, automotive, construction, packaging, electrical & electronics, and others. Among these, automotive segment holds a major share of the market on account of the growing use of polypropylene materials to manufacture high standard and efficient vehicles. The agriculture segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR in the market due to an extensive use of plastics in increasing the food production and improving the quality of food. The growing demand from packaging segment is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market due to its ability to remove odor and traces of food contaminants. The extensive use of plastics as a lightweight and insulating material in electrical & electronics is set to drive the global market during the assessment period.

The ongoing market trends of polypropylene market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Each and every segment type and their sub types are well elaborated to give a better idea about this market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 respectively.

Polypropylene Market Key Players:

Polypropylene Market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), LyondellBasell (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), SABIC ( Saudi Arabia), INEOS (Switzerland.), LANXESS (Germany), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Eni S.p.A. ( Italy), BASF SE ( Germany), and LG Chem ( South Korea) among others.

Polypropylene Market Competitive Landscape:

Polypropylene Market is a highly lucrative market driven by flourishing growth in packaging and petrochemical industry, along with the propelling textile industry. The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Lyondell Basell (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), INEOS (Switzerland.), LANXESS (Germany) among others are some of the major players operating in this market. Most of these market participants are adopting the expansion, product launch, and merger and acquisition tactics to strengthen their production capacities and market position. Taking account of these trends the global Polypropylene Market is projected to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Polypropylene Market Regional Analysis:

Polypropylene Market is segmented across five regions in the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market due to the growing demand for polymers in agriculture, automotive, construction, packaging, electrical & electronics. The automotive segment is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market, due to the growing consumption of low density materials to produce high standard and efficient vehicles in countries such as China, Japan and India are the major players in the market.

The North American region is growing significantly in the market due to the increasing demand for thermoplastic materials in construction and buildings, medical and automobile sectors. It is predicted that the high disposable income and heavy investments in major industries is set to drive the automobile segment to lead the market during the forecast period. The growing demand of polypropylene glycol and propylene glycol in pharmacy, healthcare and automotive industries has propelled the countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico to achieve a stunning growth in the market.

Polypropylene Market Segmentation:

Polypropylene is segmented into application. On the basis of application, the market is further categorized into agriculture, automotive, construction, packaging, electrical & electronics. Among these, automotive segment holds a major share in the market owing to growing use of plastic materials to produce high performance and efficient vehicles. The investors in the agriculture industry are encouraging the manufacturers to use lightweight materials in increasing the quality and the production of food in the agriculture segment.

Polypropylene Market Table of Content:

