Paint Pigments Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, & Forecasts by 2025

Paint Pigments Market 2018 Industry report presents a detailed analysis of the industry by Share, size, growth rate, Trends, Demand, key players, regions, product types & applications, the report also evaluates key factors that affected market growth and with the help of previous figures this report elaborates current scenario and forecast of Paint Pigments industry.

Global PAINT PIGMENTS MARKET IS PREDICTED TO GROW AT APPROXIMATELY 4.8% BY 2022

Industry Highlights

The market data and market information presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures spread over 146 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Paint Pigments Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022Over the past few years, the global market has seen a remarkable growth in demand of paint pigment market, owing to this, it has been estimated that the global market will grow a higher growth rate at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, factors which have created boom in the global paint pigment market are cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others as well.

Top Key Players Analysis:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Nippon Kayaku Company

Synthesia, Shanghai Road Dyestuffs

Sensient Technologi

Clariant

Ei Dupont De Nemours

Dic Corporation

Evonik Degussa

APAC will be the leading market

APAC will be the dominating market for global paint pigment, accounting for more the 38% market share by 2022. This share is attributed to the growing demand from application segment, emerging economies, urbanization and increasing spending on infrastructure.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing as well as the largest market for paint pigment where China’s contribution to the overall market has created several opportunities to the local as well as global players. North America and Europe would stand second and third rank in terms of value and volume.

Market Research Analysis:

It is expected that the market will growth rate at a CAGR of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period. The current challenge for the market is the unavailability of skilled labor, labor safety and fluctuating material costs. The growing population and urbanization in the emerging economies with increasing need for infrastructure in the region is driving the market of paint pigment over the next five years, especially in APAC. The residential coating is estimated to be the leading application segment

Study Objectives of Paint Pigments Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the paint pigments market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Paint Pigments market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

