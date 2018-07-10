Overview of leading dental devices manufacturer in Korea – Wonhyo Inc

Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service.

With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction. Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly to many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

Magic PATH file

Specification

Tip Size: #17

Taper: .02%

Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm

Speed: 250~450 rpm

Torque: 2.5~5.0 N/cm

One File

Specification

Tip Size: Ø20 / Ø25 / Ø40

Taper: .08%

Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm

Speed: 250~450 rpm

Torque: 2.5N/cm

One file GOLD

Specification

Tip Size: #20 / #25 / #40

Taper: .07%

Length: 21mm / 25mm/31mm

Speed: 250~450 rpm

Torque: 2.5~3.0N/cm

PATH file Gold

Faster instrumentation time

Less canal transportation than with manual files

*** overcome small ledges

Great solution for calci ed canals.

Not only make glide path but also shape

The coronal part Superior flexibility.

Better fatigue stress resistance

Easy to use.