Global Drug Discovery Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Drug discovery Market is an efficient way to discover new drugs and medications in the field of biotechnology and pharmacology. The process of drug discovery is carried out in four stages: target identification, target validation, high speed screening, and lead optimization. One of the major factors augmenting the growth of the market includes increasing geriatric population coupled with the rising prevalence of health disorders and chronic diseases such as genetic disorders, nervous system disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. According to the genesis foundation for children in 2017, 1 in every 33 children in the US is born with an intellectual or genetic disorder. It is estimated that about 120,000 babies in the US are affected each year.

The factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as genetic disorders, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and many more. Apart from this, increased healthcare expenditure and patent expiries of other drugs is accelerating the growth of the market. Patents for brand drug expire every year, enabling the development for alternatives to enter the market, contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in biotechnology and genomics is a major factor, due to which the market will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Browse full report at: Global Drug Discovery Market Research

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is growing at a very significant rate followed by Europe. The reason for this is the presence of key industry players, increased healthcare expenditure, and technological development. Moreover, APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest developing regional markets during the forecast period due to increasing demand for novel drug discovery technologies owing to increasing population in the region.

Related Reports: Biotechnology Industry Research

The companies contributing to the growth of global genetic testing market are Abbott Laboratories Roche Diagnostics, Merck & Co., Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Majority of key players are merging or collaborating with other companies to gain a competitive edge over others and enhance their presence.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3. REGULATIONS

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY TYPE

4.2. GLOBAL DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

TOC Continued…