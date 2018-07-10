Global Automotive Instrument Market Research Report – 2018

Description :

Automotive Instrument Cluster is the array of gauges and warning lights directly in front when operating a car. Since the beginning of the 20th century, automotive instrument cluster has been a standard equipment of a car.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Instrument Cluster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The automotive instrument cluster industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account nearly about 85% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, transnational companies, like Continental, Visteon and Denso, are the leading manufactures in the world. As to China, Feilo has become the leader of China domestic manufactures.

China is also the largest consumer of automotive instrument cluster. In 2015, the consumption of automotive instrument cluster is about 26700 K Units in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 27%. India has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of automotive instrument cluster in the South Asia region.

The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lies in that the automotive instrument cluster manufactures build factories in the main consumption countries.

The worldwide market for Automotive Instrument Cluster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2023, from 8230 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Continental

Visteon

Denso

Nippon Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Yazaki

Delphi

Bosch

Calsonic Kansei

Feilo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hybrid Cluster

Analog Cluster

Digital Cluster

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hybrid Cluster

1.2.2 Analog Cluster

1.2.3 Digital Cluster

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Continental

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Continental Description

2.1.1.2 Continental Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Continental Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.1.3 Continental Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Continental Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Continental Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.2 Visteon

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Visteon Description

2.2.1.2 Visteon Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Visteon Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.2.3 Visteon Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Visteon Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Visteon Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.3 Denso

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Denso Description

2.3.1.2 Denso Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Denso Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.3.3 Denso Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Denso Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Denso Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.4 Nippon Seiki

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Nippon Seiki Description

2.4.1.2 Nippon Seiki Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Nippon Seiki Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.4.3 Nippon Seiki Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Nippon Seiki Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Nippon Seiki Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.5 Magneti Marelli

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Magneti Marelli Description

2.5.1.2 Magneti Marelli Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Magneti Marelli Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.5.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Magneti Marelli Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Magneti Marelli Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.6 Yazaki

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Yazaki Description

2.6.1.2 Yazaki Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Yazaki Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.6.3 Yazaki Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Yazaki Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Yazaki Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.7 Delphi

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Delphi Description

2.7.1.2 Delphi Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Delphi Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.7.3 Delphi Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Delphi Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Delphi Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.8 Bosch

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Bosch Description

2.8.1.2 Bosch Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Bosch Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.8.3 Bosch Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Bosch Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Bosch Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.9 Calsonic Kansei

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Calsonic Kansei Description

2.9.1.2 Calsonic Kansei Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.9.3 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Calsonic Kansei Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

2.10 Feilo

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Feilo Description

2.10.1.2 Feilo Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Feilo Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster Product Information

2.10.3 Feilo Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Feilo Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Feilo Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Share in 2017

3 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Automotive Instrument Cluster Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Automotive Instrument Cluster Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

