Global Aqua Feed Market Research Report – 2018

Description :

Aqua feed is special collocation food for aquatic animals considering essential nutrients and ingredients.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Aqua Feed in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, Asia market of Aqua Feed developed with the sales keeps at the production level of more than 35000 K MT. In 2015, the Asia market, sales of Aqua Feed was more than 26000 K MT.

China is the largest supplier and consumer of Aqua Feed, with a market share of 68%. And in the Asia (ex. China) market in 2015, Vietnam following China with the sales market share of 31%, Indonesia is 18%, Thailand is 17%, and India nearly 16%.

In the Asia (ex. China) wide, major feed manufactures are CP Group, Deepak Nexgen Feeds, Grobest, Tongwei Group, Cargill, New Hope Group, Avanti Feeds, Uni-President Vietnam, Proconco, Japfa Comfeed, Guangdong Haid Group, Nutreco, Laemthong, GreenFeed, Growel Feeds, Malindo Feedmill, Thai Luxe, Betagro and etc.

Market competition is intens. CP Group, Tongwei Group, Guangdong Haid Group, Nutreco are the leaders of industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customer. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding marketing, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Aqua Feed is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CP Group

Grobest

Tongwei Group

Cargill

New Hope Group

Uni-President Vietnam

Proconco

Guangdong Haid Group

Nutreco

GreenFeed

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Premix

High-end extruded feed

Aquatic feed

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fish feed

Shrimp feed

Other

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aqua Feed Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Premix

1.2.2 High-end extruded feed

1.2.3 Aquatic feed

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fish feed

1.3.2 Shrimp feed

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CP Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 CP Group Description

2.1.1.2 CP Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 CP Group Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.1.3 CP Group Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 CP Group Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global CP Group Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.2 Grobest

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Grobest Description

2.2.1.2 Grobest Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Grobest Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.2.3 Grobest Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Grobest Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Grobest Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.3 Tongwei Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Tongwei Group Description

2.3.1.2 Tongwei Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Tongwei Group Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.3.3 Tongwei Group Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Tongwei Group Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Tongwei Group Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.4 Cargill

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Cargill Description

2.4.1.2 Cargill Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Cargill Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.4.3 Cargill Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Cargill Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Cargill Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.5 New Hope Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 New Hope Group Description

2.5.1.2 New Hope Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 New Hope Group Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.5.3 New Hope Group Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 New Hope Group Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global New Hope Group Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.6 Uni-President Vietnam

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Uni-President Vietnam Description

2.6.1.2 Uni-President Vietnam Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Uni-President Vietnam Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.6.3 Uni-President Vietnam Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Uni-President Vietnam Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Uni-President Vietnam Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.7 Proconco

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Proconco Description

2.7.1.2 Proconco Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Proconco Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.7.3 Proconco Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Proconco Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Proconco Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.8 Guangdong Haid Group

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Guangdong Haid Group Description

2.8.1.2 Guangdong Haid Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Guangdong Haid Group Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.8.3 Guangdong Haid Group Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Guangdong Haid Group Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Guangdong Haid Group Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.9 Nutreco

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Nutreco Description

2.9.1.2 Nutreco Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Nutreco Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.9.3 Nutreco Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Nutreco Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Nutreco Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

2.10 GreenFeed

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 GreenFeed Description

2.10.1.2 GreenFeed Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 GreenFeed Aqua Feed Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Aqua Feed Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Aqua Feed Product Information

2.10.3 GreenFeed Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 GreenFeed Aqua Feed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global GreenFeed Aqua Feed Market Share in 2017

3 Global Aqua Feed Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Aqua Feed Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Aqua Feed Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Aqua Feed Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Aqua Feed Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Aqua Feed Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Aqua Feed Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aqua Feed Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Aqua Feed Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Aqua Feed by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Aqua Feed Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Aqua Feed Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Aqua Feed Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Aqua Feed Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Aqua Feed Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Aqua Feed Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Aqua Feed Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Aqua Feed Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Aqua Feed Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Aqua Feed by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Aqua Feed Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Aqua Feed Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Aqua Feed Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Aqua Feed Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Aqua Feed Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Aqua Feed Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Aqua Feed Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Aqua Feed Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Aqua Feed Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Aqua Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

