Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market by Aircraft Type (Wide body Aircraft, Narrow body Aircraft, and Regional Jet), by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

The global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are growing initiatives towards aircraft safety, increase in flights hours, increased demand for aircraft, and usage of best in class technologies in aircraft. As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are scarcity of skilled manpower, complexity in technical documentation procedures, and supervision of line maintenance.

Integration of IT for predictive maintenance and MRO outsourcing are the ongoing trends which will have positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market are Delta TechOps, Lufthansa Technik, Monarch Aircraft Engineering, SIA Engineering Company, SR Technics, British Airways Engineering, Hong Long Aircraft Engineering, TAP Maintenance & Engineering, and Turkish Technic.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

February, 2018 – SIA Engineering Company Limited (‘SIAEC’) and GE Aviation (‘GE’) announced that it signed a joint venture agreement to form an engine overhaul joint venture based in Singapore.

December, 2017 – Monarch aircraft engineering limited (MAEL), signed a new base maintenance agreement with La Compagnie.

December, 2015 – Delta TechOps signed a long-term maintenance contract with Virgin Australia to perform maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Virgin Australia’s fleet of CFM56-7B engines.

September, 2014 – British Airways line maintenance had won the contract to provide technical handling for Qatar Airways’ 787 flights in Edinburgh.

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market – Segmentation

The Global Aircraft line maintenance Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Aircraft Type : Comprises Wide body aircraft, Narrow body aircraft and Regional jet

Segmentation by Platform : Comprises Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business Aviation

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: Regional Analysis

European market is dominating the market of aircraft line maintenance market due to growth in commercial and military aircrafts. The market in the developing countries is largely driven by growing demand for maintenance services, which helps in growth of aircraft line maintenance market.

Asia Pacific is referred to as the second-largest aircraft line maintenances market due to factors such as maximum air traffic and better demand for maintenance services have fuelled the demand for aircraft line maintenance market.

The market report for Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

