Throat Lozenges Market Research Trembling Revenue, World Legend Industry Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018 To 2023

Worldwide Throat Lozenges Market 2018 Research Report

Segmentation:

Global throat lozenges market is segmented on the basis of ingredients types into menthol throat lozenges and non-menthol throat lozenges. Menthol throat lozenges is further segmented into eucalyptus oil, mint, peppermint oil and others.

Non-menthol throat lozenges is further segmented into zinc gluconate glycine, pectin and other. On the basis of usage the market is segmented into pharmaceutical lozenges, antibacterial lozenges and others. And on the basis of application the market is segmented into cough and cold, throat soreness, throat diseases and other.

Throat Lozenges Market – Highlights:

Throat lozenges are the medical or non-medical preparation intended for temporary relief from cold and cough. Due to changing lifestyle and increasing smoking has decrease the immune system of the people and make them more susceptible to get affected by virus and bacteria. Pediatric and geriatric population are also more susceptible to get affected by foreign organism. Increasing pediatric and geriatric population, changing lifestyle and increasing need for minimizing the healthcare expenditure are the major driving factor for the market. Whereas short term effect and availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of market.

Throat Lozenges Market – Prominent Players:

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (India), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited (UK), Thornton & Ross, Pfizer, Inc (US), Procter & Gamble (P&G) (US), united confections(US), August Storck KG (Germany), Roshen Confectionery Corp (Ukrain), Crown Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Koera), CRM Group (Brazil), United Confections Throat lozenge (UK), Yildiz Holding (Turkey), Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan), Perfetti (Italy), Hershey Foods Corp. (US).

Throat Lozenges Market by Ingredients Types:

• Menthol Throat Lozenges

• Non-Menthol Throat Lozenges

Throat Lozenges Market by Usage:

• Pharmaceutical Lozenges

• Antibacterial Lozenges

• Others

Throat Lozenges Market by Application:

• Cough And Cold

• Throat Soreness

• Throat Diseases

Regional Analysis:

On regional basis, America commands the largest market for the throat lozenges due to increasing awareness of among the people and changing lifestyle which is responsible for reducing immunity of the body. Europe accounts for the second largest market which is followed by Asia Pacific. However Asia Pacific is expecting a faster growth for the market due to presence of huge paediatric and geriatric population.

