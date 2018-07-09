Sol Cosmedics–Offering the Expert Micro-Pigmentation Services

Every woman likes to look beautiful and attractive throughout her life. To attain this, most of the women give special care to various aspects such as eyelashes, eyebrows, lips, hairs, and more. These are the visible aspects, which start degrading with the impact of age. Many individuals follow some diet plans and detox programs to remove toxicity from their body and look younger. On the other hand, many of them prefer to undergo various types of surgeries or special treatments of these aspects to appear younger even after passing considerable years of their age. Additionally, some individuals who want some permanent scar on their body to be hidden by some permanent scar camouflage tattoo.

For all such requirements of cosmetic treatments, you must visit only some authentic and reliable cosmetic clinic like SolCosmedics. We are specialized in providing the best treatment for the problems related to hairs, skin, and nails. We have so far helped so many individuals who would have lost their hairs either due to the side effects of some medication or because of the chemotherapy treatment. Led by the reputed cosmetic surgeon, Ms. Hina Solanki, we have so far treated lots of our patients including many celebrities. You may visit us for getting any kind of permanent and semi-permanent cosmetic services. Ms. Solanki also serves as a lecturer at many cosmetology institutions in the UK.

With the help of our scar camouflage treatment, we have so far helped multiple individuals who want some scar on their body parts hidden by a tattoo.We also hold specialization in getting some prior permanent tattoo removed from any part of their body. Additionally, we offer multiple permanent makeup services to our customers such as eyebrow micro-blading,lip enhancement, and permanent eyeliner. You may also visit our clinic to avail multiple hair care services.We use the special chemical peeling technique for giving a new look and feel to the skin of our customers. We have the team of one of the best cosmic surgeons across the UK.It is noteworthy that the systems and medical equipment that we use for our servicesare welltested and certified to be safe on our customers.

Sol Cosmedics

266a Regent’s Park Road,

Finchley Central, N3 3HN

Ph No: 020 8343 0070

Email Address: info@solcosmedics.co.uk

Website: http://www.solcosmedics.co.uk