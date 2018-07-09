Overview of GSC Company in FIRE FIGHTING SUITS (FPS-350)

GSC(Global Safe Corporation) has been active in South Korea since 1976.We are Leading Specialized company in emergency evacuation equipment supplement such as Safety Air Cushion, Escape chute, Emergency Air Tent, Inflatable Boat, Fire Fighting suit, Escape device, Safety Rope Ladder and other equipment for Firefighting and Rescue Equipment and Evacuation system.

FIRE FIGHTING SUITS (FPS-350)

Firefighting Clothes.

• Firefighting clothes for Fire Fighters.

• Firefighting clothes for Rescue Workers.

– Fire Helmets

– fire Hoods

– Fire Boots

– Fire Gloves

Our fire clothing helps you stay cool under fire. Our lightweight, highly-visible jackets, pants and coveralls set the standard for brush, forest and cleanup scenarios, in any terrain. Escape Descended Supporter

Features

Our fire clothing assures you of leading-edge protection, mobility and comfort.

The Outer Shell is 65% Meta-Aramid and 35% Para-Aramid in a rip- stop weave which is the quality of heatproof highly efficient.

And Thermal Barrier: Special water and heat proof fabric ‘PTFE’ which was coated by poly-urethan on the Aramid fabric with Nomex Felt.

Underarm Gussets in all 3 layers maximizes comfort.

Heavy molded zip covered with Velcro front fastening in Jacket.

Fixed trouser braces, heavy duty H-style parachute suspender at back.

Contoured collar designed for maximum thermal protection. Thermal throat tab With Velcro closure.

Sleeves feature Nomex knitted wristers for total protection.

Two rows of 50mm silver and yellow 3M Scotch lite reflective tape.

Two large pockets with full flap closures in Jacket.

Large gusseted pockets with Velcro flap & drain holes (Jacket & Trouser).

Radio pocket is standard.

Velcro with Hook & Dee for front closure in Pant.

Fabric provides exceptional cut and tear resistance and longer life.

Leg zip with covering flap.

Can be tailored to suit any specification.

Many other styles and colors are available to meet specific customer requirements.

All fabrics (outer shell, moisture & thermal barrier and internal liner) of our firefighter suit had gotten approval of International Standard ISO 11613 for Protective Clothing for Fire Fighters.