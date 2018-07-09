Helicopter Avionics Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights:

Helicopter avionics is a combination of aviation and electronics. It consists of electromechanical elements and electronic devices for his or her operations. The avionics systems include equipment for communication, cockpit display, monitoring and control, and navigation and other electromechanical systems. The growing amount of innovation in technology have conjointly raised the demand for advanced avionics as they provide improved durability and enhanced functioning. Avionics systems offer pilots with essential data such as aircraft altitude, airstream incidence, and airspeed with the assistance of air-data sensors, accelerometers, pilots stick detector assembly, and rate gyros.

The primary goal for helicopter avionics is to increase both, safety and situational awareness for helicopter pilots. The increased need for synthetic vision, advanced navigation systems, improved situational awareness for helicopters, and a higher number of cockpits, will enable the helicopter manufacturers to adopt avionics market. The demand for automatic ground collision avoidance system, is also drivng the growth of global helicopter avionics market. Another key driver for the growth of global helicopter avionics market is the increase in defense budgets of emerging economies.

Major Key Players

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Avidyne Corporation (U.S.),

Thales Group (France),

Aspen Avionics (U.S.),

ForeFlight (U.S.),

L-3 Avionics Systems (U.S.),

Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), and Cobham Plc.(U.K.)

The global helicopter avionics market is segmented based on system type and engine type. Of system types, flight management system is widely used and captures the majority of the global helicopter avionics market. The key growth factor of flight management system is increasing the requirement of real-time flight plan information sharing. Of engine types, single-engine helicopters have the largest demand in the helicopter avionics market. Such advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the helicopter avionics market in flight management system and single-engine helicopter during the forecast period.

Industry News

April, 2018, Elbit Systems Ltd., acquired a private-owned U.S. company, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation. This acquisition will enable the company to offer advanced end-to-end cockpit solutions for commercial OEMs and after market customers.

In April 2018, Rockwell Collins signed an agreement with the Brazilian Army Aviation Command to service avionics equipment. The three-year agreement includes local support for Rockwell Collins’ MFD-255EF Multi-Function Displays, HF-9087D High Frequency (HF) Receiver, and Transmitters, as well as Talon RT-8200 digital radios that are part of a modernization program currently underway.

In November 2017, Astronautics Corporation of America signed a contract with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to developed avionics cybersecurity systems. The contract is focused on mitigation strategies and safety risk assessments on different avionics, as well as working with other researcher teams to integrate critical elements of independent methodologies from Phase 1A.

In October 2016, Avidyne Corporation signed an agreement with FreeFlight Systems (FFS) to provide FFS RANGR products to Avidyne customers. It will offer a bundled FFS RANGR ADS-IN receiver with IFDs and ADS-B OUT-capable Mode S Transponders.

March 2017, Thales signed an agreement with AirAsia’s 304 A320neos to supply avionics systems, which includes TopFlight FMS, T3CAS, Low Range Radio Altimeter and Emergency Location Transmitters. Additionally, the contract includes a long-term repair-by-the-hour support agreement.

