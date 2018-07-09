Echogenic Catheters Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 – 2028

Echogenic catheters or ultrasound catheters are majorly used for various non-imaging applications, many of them are new and are in different stages of development. Major applications of echogenic catheters include ultrasound-guided continuous peripheral nerve blocks, ultrasound guided embryo transfer, intravascular ultrasound, intra-cardiac echocardiography, etc. Although applications are different, the basic mechanism used in echogenic catheters is common in all types of echogenic catheters, which involve ultrasonic markers incorporated either into catheter material or at the tip of the catheters. Echogenic catheters have a miniature marker transducer mounted at the tip or some other place of interest. Echogenic catheters are connected to a passive type transponders and are able to generate visible localization mark on echograph screen. Initially when first launched, echogenic catheters were restricted for use in cardiac applications and were used to guide the placement of pacing lead tip in the heart. Echogenic catheters are now replacing traditional technology of X-ray fluoroscopy, as it does not clearly visualize soft tissue and also have risks of exposure to ionizing radiations. The first echogenic catheter was launched in 2008 by MedSystems, which was acquired by St. Jude Medical later in the same year. The global market for echogenic catheters has seen many changes in technology since then.

Echogenic Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Primary factors driving echogenic catheters market include growing need for safe and effective guiding technology during surgical and minimally invasive procedures and safety of the technique compared to other alternatives. Besides, need for accurate procedures to diagnose cardiovascular diseases especially arrhythmias and structural heart disease is attributed to growth in demand for echogenic catheters across all end users. Choice to ultrasound guided minimally invasive procedures in geriatric patients is another factor driving growth of the global echogenic catheters market. Increasing incidence of post-traumatic pain or stress is leading to growing adoption of continuous peripheral nerve block (CPNB), and thus demands the increased use of echogenic catheters to place CPNB. However, unawareness towards the procedure in some developing countries is the factor limiting the growth of the global echogenic catheters market.

Echogenic Catheters Market: Overview

The global market for echogenic catheters is highly consolidated with very few players operating in the global space. Combined approaches of using echogenic catheters with acoustic imaging to obtain accurate diagnosis and prognosis of conditions such as atherosclerosis is increasing over the period, which is expected to create high demand for echogenic catheters in diagnostic applications. Some of the established brands of echogenic catheters are Arrow FlexBlock Echogenic cPNB Catheter (Teleflex), Wallace Sure-Pro Ultra (CooperSurgical), Contiplex C (B. Braun), VIEWFLEX (Abbott), AcuNav (Siemens) etc. among others

Echogenic Catheters Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global echogenic catheters market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in global echogenic catheters market owing to concentration of key market players in the region. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global echogenic catheters market throughout the forecast period.

Echogenic Catheters Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global echogenic catheters market are Teleflex Incorporated, CooperSurgical Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Infraredx, Inc., Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, and Innovative Health, etc. Technological advancement in already marketed products is the major trend emerging in the global echogenic catheters market.