Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Key Players and Industry Analysis 2025

A research study titled, “Digital Sphygmomanometer Market by product type and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in this market are,

Microlife Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., ARCHOS, Rossmax International Ltd., Rudolf Riester GmbH, Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment & supply Co., Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn, and Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market will experience robust growth

from 2016 to 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as the rise in major risk factors for hypertension, increased awareness towards timely control and effective management of hypertension, growing preference for self-monitoring, increasing prevalence of hypertension, and rise in geriatric population. Hypertension is one of the key factors responsible for stroke and heart disease. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 75 million Americans (i.e., 1 of 3 adults) have high BP. Moreover, CDC states that 54% of these adults have their BP under control. In addition to this, around 7 in 10 people have their first heart attack due to high BP. Every year, the country spends almost $46 billion on the management of such high prevalence of hypertension.

Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitors

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Pediatric Blood Pressure Monitors

By End User:

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulances

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

North America accounted for a majority share of the global digital sphygmomanometer market in 2016 owing to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure along with advancements in remote physiological monitoring in the region. The Asia-Pacific digital sphygmomanometer market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China and India along with increased awareness related to the advantages of vital signs monitoring at home.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

What Our Report Offer:

1) An extensive research study on the global Digital sphygmomanometer market and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Digital sphygmomanometer market

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

