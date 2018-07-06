NEC sponsors the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia

NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement between its subsidiary PT. NEC Indonesia (NEC Indonesia) and the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC), an organizing committee of the 18th Asian Games.

Under the agreement, NEC Indonesia becomes a supporting sponsor and the ICT security system partner for the games, which will be held in and around Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia between August 18 and September 2, 2018.

The Asian Games are one of the world’s largest multi-sport events, held every four years since 1954. More than 16,000 Athletes from 45 Asian countries will participate in this year’s event.

As the ICT security system partner, NEC will contribute to INASGOC’s effort to realize a smart, safe and efficient environment, both for athletes and guests, through the provision of innovative venue ICT solutions, including network infrastructure and surveillance systems.

“Information technology and communication system have implemented in all fields for ASIAN GAMES 2018 Jakarta – Palembang. Therefore, security in using information, communication and technology must be maintained. Moreover, many important sectors that use internet-based communication technology, such as matches, time and scoring, media and broadcast etc. We are pleased to cooperate with NEC and its involvement in ASIAN GAMES 2018.” said Erick Thohir, President of INASGOC.

“Globally, NEC is actively contributing to local communities to realize a brighter and more sustainable world. We are proud to play a supporting role for the athletes in providing a safe environment for them to compete, as well as enhancing the fan experience using ICT technology. We hope that all the athletes will achieve their goals and aspirations in this edition of the games,” said Ichiro Kurihara, President Director, NEC Indonesia.

Positioning the safety business as a global growth engine in its “Mid-Term Management Plan 2020,” covering the three-year period until FY2020, NEC aims to promote the expansion of “NEC Safer Cities” business, including public safety, digital government and smart transportation.