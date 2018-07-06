Image Sensor Market 2018- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

The emerging trend in image sensor market is its application in numerous industries. Sony Corporation has come up as a separate company for lucrative image sensor division. Image sensor is one of the company‘s most profitable business. It is also the company’s key focus area. The semiconductor business is highly profitable owing to multipurpose utilization of image sensor in smartphone and in DSLRs cameras from manufacturers like Nikon and Sony’s own popular cameras is fuelling semiconductor business. Samsung develops its new advanced pixel technology in CMOS image sensor known as ISOCELL. The company has converted one of its water fabrication lines in CMOS image sensors in order to meet the growing demand of image sensor in mobile imaging, high end photography and security and surveillance application.

Asia-Pacific region is dominating the global image sensor market with the largest market share, and thereby is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 15.39% between 2017-2023.

By application segment the image sensor market consists of commercial, healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense and others. CMOS image sensor with back side illumination is used in smartphones and tablet computer owing to its focus speed of 300ms or less and low lighting condition. Due to the advancements in image sensor it is used portable devices, home automation, robotics and digital health. By application segment consumer electronics accounts for high market share owing to the demand for dual cameras in mobile that results into increase in phone shipment of image sensors.

The major growth driver of image sensor market includes rising demand for camera enabled mobile phones, low power consumption and compactness of CMOS image sensor, and increased use of image sensors in biometric applications among others. Hence the market for image sensor market is expected to grow approximately with a CAGR of 14% between 2017-2023. However, high power consumption in CCD image sensors and falling market of digital still camera are the factors among others which are hindering the growth of image sensor market.

The Image Sensor Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 19,616 Million by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the image sensor market are- Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Semiconductor Inc. (South Korea), OmniVision Technologies Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), GalaxyCore Inc. (China), SK Hynix Inc. (Korea), and Teledyne Technologies (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

The global Image sensor market is segmented by technology, optical format, linearity, spectrum and application. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into CMOS, CCD, sCMOS and others. Based on the optical format, the market is segmented into 1/10 TO 1/6 inch image sensor, 1/5.9 TO 1/4 inch image sensor, 1/3.9 TO 1/2 inch image sensor, 1/1.9 TO 1 inch image sensor and above 1 inch image sensor. Based on the linearity, the market is segmented into linear and non-linear. Based on the spectrum, the market is segmented into visible spectrum and invisible spectrum. Based on the application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automobile, surveillance, medical and others.

