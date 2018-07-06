Credit Lenders now offers bad credit loans without documentations

6 July 2018, LONDON – Credit Lenders, an online direct lender in the UK, has taken away the burden from the people all across to offer its customers suffering from a bad credit score, bad credit loans with no documentation and lower interest rates.

People had to suffer from endless misery and pain while applying for the loans, when in need for the money. With these newer deals being launched by them, the borrowers do not have to collect unnecessary documents and go through needless formalities in order to get the sums of money they urgently need.

Credit Lenders takes care about the urgency of money in one’s life in case of emergencies and takes all the possible trouble away by approving the loan applications sooner to its customers. Earlier, people had to wait after the applications were being made, but now, it is not the same.

A research held recently told – bad credit loans with no guarantor provided by the direct lenders has helped over 3,00,000 people in the UK, with any kind of financial need. There were no biased decisions being made by them. Those suffering from poor credit were not asked to go through a credit check in any case.

Henry Frank – The finance analyst at Credit Lenders says, “We are happy to provide our customers a better loan service where they do not have to think about the usual worries being involved in a loan application. Unlike other lenders, we do not just aim at saying, we aim at doing what we say and we have done that. In the recent years, we have won the trust of our customers by giving them no chance to be disappointed and we wish to do the same in our future as well.”

It is important to notice that the lender does not ask for any upfront charges and keep the borrowers’ financial interests above all.