Melamine Market | Global Trends | Key Players | Application | Demand | Accommodation | Analysis Forecast to 2023

Melamine market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the next seven years owing to factors such as increasing automobile production coupled with revival of global construction industry. Rising consumer awareness regarding benefits associated with melamine coupled with growing consumption within automotive paint & coatings application sector is further anticipated to bolster product demand.

Melamine is a white crystalline substance belongs to the family of heterocyclic organic compounds. It contains 66% of nitrogen by mass. Melamine is combined with formaldehyde to produce melamine formaldehyde resins by condensation polymerization. Melamine formaldehyde resins or melamine resins are hard, durable, glossy, and exhibit strong resistance to heat, moisture, stain, and wear.

Melamine which is widely known as a lightweight acoustic insulation material in automotive and interior construction applications, is expanding its application range into the acoustic treatment of elevators. In some recent projects the melamine foam was used to reduce the noise levels in elevator cabins of high rise buildings. Despite the very high speed of the elevators (up to 23 miles/hour), the noise level inside the cabin is lower than 50dB, which is quieter than a conversation between two people.

Melamine that contains no glass or mineral fibers is the material of choice for use in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) components of HOWATHERM, thanks to its outstanding noise absorption in the medium and high frequency range (500 Hz – 5,000 Hz). The foam is easy to process and contributes to both outstanding acoustics and, thanks to its fire resistance, a high level of fire safety. Owing to its very good absorption figures in the 500 to 5,000 Hz frequency range, melamine foam is successfully used as a passive sound absorber.

Melamine resins are widely used to form laminates. Laminates are highly suitable for decoration and protection purposes. Laminates find a wide application in housing, construction, and electrical applications and thus positively impacting the growth of global melamine market. Melamine resins are also used as a wood adhesive and have application in bonding hardwood, plywood, particleboard, and medium density fibreboard with laminates and is substantially contributing to the growth of global melamine market. Additionally, melamine resins are strongly thermosetting and can be molded into a variety of products for our daily life. Final thermoset plastics include household appliances such as dinnerware, food containers, utensil handles, electric sockets, and much more.

Melamine Market are Haohua Junhua Group Co, Ltd.(China), OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Cornerstone Chemical Company (U.S.), Qatar Melamine Company (Qatar), Sichuan Golden Elephant Chemical (China), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES. LTD. (Japan), Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (U.S.), and Borealis AG (Austria).

Melamine foam is also applied to the Yacht and autobiles to reduce noise from the engine. This provides owners and guests with unmatched comfort and quietness on board. Melamine has been widely used in cars, trains and airplanes for many years to provide a smooth, quiet ride showing how great acoustics are possible in all kinds of transportation

Melamine foam is now being used for the acoustic layer in the Volkswagen engine for the Jetta, Golf, Passat, Tiguan, and Beetle models produced in North America. Volkswagen chose melamine based acoustic parts.

Melamine appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These key players compete based upon pricing, Technology and services. Vendors operating in the Melamine Market strive to deliver the best quality products and services based on innovative technologies, and best practices. Melamine market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further.

Melamine market is spanned across five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Asia Pacific is leading the global market. China is the largest and the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific, both in terms of production and consumption due to a huge real estate market. Other countries such as India, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are also expected to witness a significant growth due to rising demand from the construction industry. Additionally, rising disposable income and changing lifestyle are also expected to boost the regional melamine market.

The Middle East is expected to show steady growth for melamine due to ongoing infrastructural projects taken up by government mainly in Qatar & U.A.E to flourish tourism industry Melamine market in North America is relatively mature and is expected to remain the same over the review period 2017-2023.

Latin America is expected to show sluggish growth. Due to slow overall development of the region.

Melamine Market is segmented by form, application, end-user industry, and region.

On the basis of the product type, the global melamine market is segmented into melamine resin, melamine foam, and others.

On the basis of the application, the global melamine market is segmented into laminates, wood adhesives, thermoset plastics, surface coating, and others.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global melamine market can be segmented into construction, chemical industry, textile industry, automotive industry, and others.

On the basis of the regions, the global melamine market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

