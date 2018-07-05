Isobutanol Market Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2023

A research study titled, “Isobutanol Market by type, and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Isobutanol Market is expected to show considerable growth in the upcoming years. Isobutanol is a Primary alcohol with a molecular formula (CH3)2CHCH2OH which depicts that it is also an organic compound. It is a colourless, flammable liquid that is mainly used as a solvent in and also used to manufacture a wide range of chemicals. It is easily soluble in solvents such as ether, glycols, ketones, alcohols, aromatic hydrocarbons, and aldehyde but it is not completely mixable in water. It can be used as extractor, additive, humectant, dehydrating agent, and starting material.

Product Type Outlook & Trend Analysis

Depending on the type the market is segregated into Synthetic Isobutanol and Bio-based Isobutanol. The synthetic based Isobutanol is formed by two methods namely hydro formylation and Reppe carbonylation. The hydro formylation is the most popular method amongst these. But due to environmental concerns, there is a shift in focus towards manufacturing of Bio-Isobutanol which is derived from fossil feedstock. Currently the market is dominated by synthetics Isobutanol in terms of market shares.

End User Outlook & Trend Analysis

The End user segment is split into Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Paints and Coatings, Oil and Gas, and Textiles. The paintings and coatings segment dominates the market owing to Isobutanol’s use as solvent in paints and its properties such as reducing viscosity and removing brush flow. Other segments are predicted to grow during the forecast period.

Isobutanol Market By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Insights:

The Leading Players In Market Are:

Saudi Butanol Company, Andra Petrochemicals Limited, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Mistsubishi Chemical Company, Oxea GmbH, Gevo, and Grupa Azoty S.A.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

According to the region, the Isobutanol market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific dominates the regional market due to growing paintings and coatings companies in the region. It is expected to hold the position over the forecast period. The North America region followed APAC region in terms of consumption due to rising demand from various industries for Isobutanol. It is also a key chemical producers which will further cause boost in its market. The Latin America and Middle East market are expected to experience a sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the Isobutanol market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry Isobutanol market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the Isobutanol market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the Isobutanol market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the Isobutanol market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the Isobutanol market competition?

