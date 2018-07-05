Indus OS partners with Mobile Discovery Company Appnext

Appnext will provide Indus OS with smart interactive tools and technologies helping India’s home-grown mobile operating system to offer its customers a unique way to discover and access services.

San Francisco, U.S. – 05 July, 2018 – Indus OS, India’s indigenous operating system and Appnext, a leading mobile discovery platform, has today announced a partnership to provide smart and interactive user engagement tools and technologies helping Indus OS offer its customers with a unique way to discover and access services. Under the new partnership, Indus OS will integrate Appnext Actions to provide additional services and better user experience for its customers.

Appnext Actions is an unparalleled product that allows any app, device or operating system to seamlessly connect its users to countless of services they need for a better, more efficient day. It shakes up the industry by introducing the first-ever end-to-end service-based monetization solution. For Indus OS, these Action-based services will be implemented in the form of a widget, on the phone’s’ launcher. The widget will feature time and weather info, as well as relevant services (“Actions”) to choose from, like book a flight, order a taxi, order food, listen to music, play a game and much more. This feature ties up perfectly with Indus OS’ vision of enabling discovery of services and thereby enabling India’s next billion users to hop on to the digital bandwagon and discover services via their smartphones.

Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-Founder & CEO, Indus OS, said: “Our efforts have been focused around creating a technology platform that brings app developers, smartphone brands and the users on a single platform and truly creates an Indian smartphone experience with localized content and services. Our focus has always been to create technology specifically for India and to have over 1 billion smartphone users from India connected with an Indian digital platform. By partnering with Appnext, a leading provider of innovative and interactive solutions for the mobile industry, we will be able to provide tailored service recommendations that fit the local market and improve the end customers’ overall experience. We are excited over the new possibilities and are looking to strengthening our relationship with Appnext.”

Miki Hakak, VP Marketing & Head of Actions Business Unit, Appnext, said: “Over the past year, we saw a global rise in OEMs and mobile retailers looking for new solutions in service-based monetization, engaging with the end users and providing them with services they need, while creating a new revenue stream. We are proud to partner with an innovative company such as Indus OS, who has managed to make mobile phones accessible to large audiences by providing a leading edge yet simplified operating system to many device brands in India. We are positive that our solutions will help Indus OS cater to the local needs of the Indian smartphone users. Our near future integration of Appnext Actions will open a new revenue stream for Indus OS while providing a unique service that will contribute to their users’ experience.”

About Indus OS

Indus OS is India’s operating system. It is an indigenous technology platform that brings app developers, smartphone brands and the users on a single platform and truly creates an Indian smartphone ecosystem.

Made in India, for Indians – this operating system is built on the three pillars of innovation, simplification and content. Indus OS was launched in May 2015 and quickly climbed to the #2 OS spot in India by mid-2016, overtaking global giants such as Apple’s iOS & Microsoft’s Windows.

Currently Indus OS a user base of over 10 Million on the back of 10 smartphone brand partnerships in India. Indus OS also has its very own app market place called App Bazaar with over 400,000 applications. The Indus OS ecosystem is available in English & 23 Indian regional languages. The company has a team of over 100 employees, with over 80% of the team dedicated towards technology & R&D. Indus OS is also constantly striving to adapt its existing portfolio and introduce new features aligned with government initiatives, especially geared towards supporting the roadmap of Digital India.

Indus OS has received Series A funding from Omidyar Network, VenturEast and JSW Ventures, and is angel funded by serial entrepreneur Hari Padmanabhan; Mayank Singhal from Temasek Holdings, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal from Snapdeal, Amit Gupta and Naveen Tiwari from Inmobi and Pranay Chulet from Quikr.

Visit www.indusos.com for detailed information.

About Appnext Actions

Appnext Actions turns any app or mobile device into a platform – a “super app”, by enabling seamless integration of third-party services to connect users to their next action. Now, when a user wants to order lunch, get a taxi or buy a gift, he/she will be presented with a list of options for services and apps, personalized to their unique context and usage preferences. To the user, this means the future of search, meaning information you need is delivered to you without having to type a search query. For the industry, this means Service-based Monetization, by which an app can be monetized by offering additional, third-party services. By doing so, Appnext provides a powerful tool for publishers, making their apps perform as a platform.

About Appnext

Appnext is a leading mobile discovery platform, helping millions of users experience apps at the right moments throughout the day. Every day over 700M users worldwide are interacting with Appnext-powered app recommendations tailored to their preferences, daily habits, and unique real-life context.

Leading mobile and in-app advertising since 2012, Appnext has disrupted the mobile industry, allowing app marketers to seize unique contextual user moments to get their apps discovered, and used again and again. We are proud to bring a better, more efficient way to experience smart devices, helping thousands of mobile businesses grow, monetize and shape the future of mobile. For more information, please visit www.appnext.com. Connect with Appnext on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

