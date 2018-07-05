Global Feed Binders Market to Witness Soaring Growth by 2023

Global Feed Binders Market: Overview

Feed binders are employed for several purposes such as improving animal digestion, enhancing the nutrition value of feed, and reducing feed wastage. Feed binders yield nutritious and safe products and also prevent the feeds from disintegrating. They further enable the production of water stable and easy consumable feeds. Feed binders help in improving the feed quality, thus improving the health and performance of animals, which, in turn improves the quality of food and yield originated from animals. They are also used to vary quantities and concentration depending on the species. The advantages of feed binders include disease control, better animal performance, and enhanced material handling. Feed conversion is better than pelleted feed comparatively which comprises feed fed as mash. Significantly growing cost of raw materials of feed binders is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global feed binder market and pose threat to the industry players over the coming years.

Feed binders are added and mixed in animal feeds to enhance the nutritional value of the feeds and help them to meet their dietary requirements. They also help in binding the particles in the feed firmly. They also help to keep the feed as a whole and prevent them from decomposition. Furthermore, these feed binders also help in increasing the utility and consumption of the feeds along with reducing the level of wastage. At present, numerous and various feed binders are available in the market and are being used in various varieties and concentration, depending on the animal species.

Global Feed Binders Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the global feed binders market is the rising consumption of various kinds of non-vegetarian food worldwide. Additionally, the shift in consumer preference towards pallet shaped feed is also expected to bolster the demand for feed binders in the near future. Moreover, the rising trend of organized farming is lifting the consumption of compound feeds by backyard farms and domestic feed integrators. The growing awareness regarding animal health among farmers is also another chief factor that is anticipated to boost the growth of the global feed binders market.

Increasing consumption of meat is leading to a rising demand for meat, thus compelling manufacturers to increase meat circulation in the market. The global feed binders market is also expected to be benefitted by the incessantly growing population and a rise in the disposable income of consumers across the globe, especially in developing countries. To meet the rising demand for feed and feed binders, companies are opting for strategic mergers and acquisitions. However, the rising cost of raw materials is expected to act as a prime hindrance in the growth of the market. The market is also expected to be adversely impacted by the barriers to entry as old players keep challenging the entry of new players.

The research report is a comprehensive examination of the growth trajectory based on the historical, current, and future opportunities of the global feed binders market. It provides an assessment of the dynamics that are anticipated to affect the growth of the market and the predominant trends have also been stated in the study. The report also presents a diverse viewpoint on the competitive landscape of the market through the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis. The report mentions the research and development projects, mergers and acquisitions, details on collaborations and licensing. The study provides insights into the marketing strategies, products, and shares of the key players operating in the global feed binders market.

Global Feed Binders Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global feed binders is segmented into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Among these, Europe and North America are expected to remain steady consumer regions of feed binders owing to the growing consumption of meat in the regions. Manufacturers are also likely to get lucrative growth opportunities in Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

To remain competitive in the market, the leading companies are focusing on research development. Some of the companies covered in the report are Emsland-Starke GmbH (Germany), Borregaard (Norway), Darling International, Inc. (U.S.), Uniscope, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), E.l. du Pont de Nemours and Company [Danisco A/S] (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), and BENEO GmbH (Germany).