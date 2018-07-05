Dibromantin Market Forecast to 2024 by Key Manufacturers, Growth and Demand

Dibromantin, also known as DBDMH, is an organic compound derived through the heterocyclic process called dimethylhydantoin. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) name for dibromantin is 1,3-Dibromo-5,5-dimethylhydantoin. Dibromantin is white crystalline compound with bromine odor. It is widely used as disinfectant for water purification. It is also employed as a bleaching agent in pulp & paper mills. It is also used for treating industrial water cooling systems. Dibromantin has also been used as medical intermediate in the manufacture of pharmaceutical drugs.

Dibromantin is also employed as antimicrobial in circulating water, hotels, swimming pool, spring, hospital sewage, and food processes. This heterocyclic compound with melting point 197-199°C. Dibromantin is also used in aromatic bromination of alkoxybenzoic acids and in bromofluorination of alkenes. It is a source of bromine, which is equivalent to hypobromous acid. Recycling of waste water is increasing in industries to avoid additional costs. This is the primary factor anticipated to drive the dibromantin market during the forecast period. However, availability of substitutes for dibromantin may hamper the overall growth of the dibromantin market during the forecast period.

Dibromantin can be classified based on purity quotient into purity of 98% and purity greater than 98%. Based on application, the dibromantin market can be classified into pulp & paper, medical intermediate, water treatment, and others.

In terms of purity quotient, dibromantin purity of 98% purity accounted for major share of the dibromantin market in 2015. It is likely to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. The purity greater than 98% type is used for critical processes. Its cost is high compared to the purity of 98% type.

Based on application, the water treatment segment held key share of the global dibromantin market in 2015. It is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by pulp & paper and medical intermediate. Water treatment includes various processes such as purification, disinfection, sterilization for aquaculture, and sterilization of swimming pool and tap water. The water treatment segment is anticipated to exhibit rapid paced CAGR during the forecast period. Application of dibromantin as a medical intermediate is also anticipated to increase moderately during the forecast period.

