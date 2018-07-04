TRR Network Private Limited announces winners of the Better India Education Awards, 2018 in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 04, 2018 – On Saturday, June 30, 2018 the Better India Education Awards, 2018 were held at The Park, New Delhi amidst the elites of the education sector. The Better India Education Awards, 2018 were organized by India’s leading research and ratings agency, TRR Network Private Limited to recognize, celebrate and encourage excellence in education and learning. The endeavor was to recognize and reward excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the Education Sector in a spectacular style.

This year, these prestigious awards were presented to 40 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Today Research and Ratings Network, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Shri Harish Rawat – Former Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, Shri Chetan Sharma – Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, Ms. Priyanka Chaturvedi – Politician & National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, and Shri Vasant Kumar – Advisor, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India.

These awards are conferred upon to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education, and thereby continuously working towards making of a better India.

A comprehensive list of winners of the Better India Education Awards, 2018:

Pratibha Public School – Best CBSE School in Chhattisgarh

Sanjay Ghodawat Polytechnic – Best Upcoming Polytechnic College in Maharashtra

Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura – Best CBSE School in Delhi & NCR

Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar – Best Degree College in Srinagar

Venus Public School – Best CBSE School in Gwalior

Shram Sadhana Bombay Trusts’ College of Engineering and Technology – Best Multi-Disciplinary Engineering College in Maharashtra

BLM Institute of Technology & Management Science – Best Upcoming Engineering College in Rajasthan

Shri Ram Institute of Technology – Best Engineering College in Madhya Pradesh

Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar – Best Educationist of the Year, 2018

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies (TIPS) – Best Professional Degree College in Delhi & NCR

New Era College of Science and Technology – Best Diploma Engineering College in Ghaziabad

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College – Best Polytechnic College in Punjab

Bhargava College of Engineering & Technology – Best Upcoming Engineering College in Jammu & Kashmir

Chanderprabhu Jain College of Higher Studies & School of Law – Best Institute in Delhi & NCR for Management and Legal Studies

Budge Budge Institute of Technology – Best Upcoming Engineering College in Kolkata

Meenakshi World School – Best International School in Gurgaon

MIT-ADT University, Pune – Best Private University of the Year

Swami Sant Dass Public School – Best CBSE School in Jalandhar

Nav Chetna College of Teacher’s Education – Most Promising B.Ed. College in Dehradun

Vashistt Public School – Best Emerging CBSE School in Himachal Pradesh

Fortune Institute of International Business – Best Business School in North India

ISBM University – Best Emerging Private University in India

Flair Mania Bartending Academy – Best Bartending Institute in India

Butler Polytechnic – Best Polytechnic College in Gujarat

D.C. Model Senior Secondary School – Best Senior Secondary School in Punjab

Amar Shaheed Kanchan Singh Autonomous P.G. College, Fatehpur – Best Degree College in Uttar Pradesh

Dr. B.C. Roy Engineering College – Best Emerging Engineering College in India

Tirupati Group of Institutions, Ratia – Best Professional Group of Institutions in Haryana

Long View Public School – Best CBSE School in Nainital

Bunyad The Play School – Best Play School in Rewari

Vardhman Mahavir Public School – Best State Board School in Mandi

SHEDS College of Hospitality Management – Best Emerging Hotel Management College in Himachal Pradesh

Lakshmi Narain College of Pharmacy – Best Pharmacy College in Madhya Pradesh

VIBGYOR High, Vadodara – Best CBSE School in Gujarat

BFIT Group of Institutions, Dehradun – Best Life Sciences, Allied Sciences, Applied Sciences, Agricultural Sciences & Medical Sciences College in India

Harmon Educational Books – Most Innovative Publication House in Primary Education

Indo Kids International – Best Pre-School in Kolkata

The event concluded with a vote of thanks to all the present dignitaries, group photographs and press interviews of all the awardees and a sumptuous lunch where all the guests interacted with each other and shared good times and memories together.

About the Company:

TRR Network Private Limited is a top-rated, modern and full-service research and ratings agency specializing in both qualitative and quantitative research across a wide range of sectors. Today Research and Ratings (TRR) Network was established with one goal in mind – to consistently and significantly challenge the industry practices– and by doing so create the highest standard of excellence by which others should be judged. Our mission is to serve our clients by providing the highest quality professional services that addresses their business needs and growth strategies. We aspire for being a global leader by delivering world-class services, upholding highest standards of client’s satisfaction and ethical standards.

Contact Person: Mr. Ambuj/ Mr. Rajeev

Telephone: +91-120- 4107771

Mobile: +91-8448096740, +91-8448096745

Email: info@todayresearchandratings.com,

todayresearchnetwork@gmail.com

Website: http://todayresearchandratings.com/