Remote Weapon Station Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The major driving factor for the remote weapon station market is the increasing need for remote weapons station in the defense forces across the globe. The remote weapons station helps the military troops efficiently during close-in combat situations. Owing to this fact, the demand for remote weapons station is increasing among the defense forces in the developed as well as developing nations.

Moreover, rise in political conflicts, and regional conflicts in different parts of the world is also increasing the usage of remote weapon stations by the homeland securities and law enforcement agencies, which is boosting the market to grow over the period.

The growth of market for remote weapon stations is hindered by the high development cost of the stations. The remote weapon stations consists of various expensive sensors and fire control systems which increases the price of the ultimate product. This in turn limits adoption rate of the systems among the defense forces in many emerging nations.

The increase in military spending to innovate and develop robust weapon systems in order to modernize the defense forces across the globe is acting as a major opportunity for the market for remote weapon stations. This is attributed to the fact that, the developed countries such as the U.S, the U.K, Germany, Russia, China among others and developing countries such as India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa among others are investing substantial amounts in developing latest technology weapons which include remote weapon stations.

The growing investments in the research and development among the defense forces are expected to boost the market for remote weapon stations in the coming years. In addition, the growing demand for remote weapon stations in the emerging countries such as India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil in order to equip the defense forces and homeland security with the latest weapons and armaments, is also anticipated to bolster the remote weapons stations market.

Due to the growing demand for long range lethal weapons, the medium caliber segment led the market and is expected to lead the market in future. In terms of application, the remote weapons station market is bifurcated into military forces and homeland security. The military forces dominated the market in past, due to increased usage of active weapons and non-lethal weapons in the defense forces across the globe. The platform segment in the remote weapons stations market includes airborne, naval and land.

The land segment sis further segmented as main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers. The naval segment is sub segmented as remote gun turret and close-in weapons stations. The land segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the period due to increased focus on close combat warfare systems, and demand for soldier safety on a battleground.

Geographically, the market for remote weapons stations is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The huge investments from the U.S in order to develop technologically robust weapon stations led North America to dominate the market in 2016, while continuous focus on up gradation of weaponries is helping the Europe market for remote weapons stations to grow in future at a faster rate.

The major players operating in the field of remote weapons staions across the globe are Raytheon Company (U.S), Elbit Systems (U.S), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S), Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), BAE Systems Plc (U.K), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan A.S (Turkey) and others.