Opportunities for the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market looks attractive with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial, and other industries. The thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth driver for this market is increasing use of thermoplastic composites because it offers recyclability and processing benefits, such as ability to remold, shorter cycle time, and no emission of volatile matter.

In this market, aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, and industrial are the major end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that the transportation will remain the largest end use industry by volume, and it will also witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reusable and recyclable materials for environmental benefits are driving growth for this segment over the forecast period.

By reinforcement type, glass fiber based UD tape is expected to remain the largest segment, and carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing usage of lightweight materials in aircraft components.

By resin type, PEEK resin based UD tape is expected to remain the largest segment by value and to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing use in the aerospace and defense industry.

North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the continuous innovation and development of new products and applications. Cytec Solvay Group, QIYI Technology, Polystrand (Polyone), TenCate, Toho Tenax, and Celanese are the major companies in the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end use industry, reinforcement type, resin type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end use industry, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Sporting Goods

• Others

By Reinforcement Type [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Other

By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Polyether- Ether-Ketone (PEEK)

• Polyamide (PA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

• Others

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific & The Rest of the World

This 130-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 10 key questions:

Q. 1. How big are the opportunities for the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial, and others), by reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), by resin type (PEEK, PA, PP, PPS, and others), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?