Intelligent Cash Deposit Machine Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2028

Rising preference for card-less ATM transactions is the prominent factor driving the growth of the intelligent cash deposit machine market. Financial institutions and individual ATM deplorers are continuously focusing on upgrading their ATM infrastructure to enhance security and convenience and deliver a personalized seamless banking experience to its customers by introducing card-less ATM transactional functionalities such as One-Time Access Code and biometric authentication, and intelligent cash deposit machines. Furthermore, rise in the number of bank accounts, increasing investments towards expansion of banking network and rise in the number of foreign investments in the banking sector are the potential growth factors expected to surge the demand for intelligent cash deposit machines. With a rise in cyber-security threats across various components of the banking system, service providers are focusing on developing and expanding the number of intelligent cash deposit machines with enhance security functionalities to protect their banking network from various types of cyber-attacks.

Intelligent cash deposit machines are cash deposit systems that automate cash deposit transactions by counting, identifying, sorting and saving without any human interference. They streamline the procedure of cash depositing, improve service efficiency and increase the productivity of retail staff. Some of the features of intelligent cash deposit machines include safety, automated cash reconciliation, instant access to all deposit information & management reporting and reduction in cast-in-transit related costs. These factors are creating potential growth opportunities for the intelligent cash deposit machine market.

Global Intelligent Cash Deposit Machine Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Digitalization in the banking industry is driving the growth of the intelligent cash deposit machine market. Also, the rising focus of financial service providers on delivering more functionalities to consumers through the ATM channel by deploying automated deposit ATMs with intelligent deposit and cash recycling technology in order to improve customer satisfaction is another major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing focus of financial organizations to increase the reach of intelligent cash deposit machines in rural and remote corners of countries in regions such as Asia Pacific and MEA is fuelling the growth of the intelligent cash deposit machine market.

Apart from this, economic development in regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific and the growth and investment in the banking sectors of various countries are creating potential growth opportunities for the intelligent cash deposit machine market.

Challenges

The high maintenance cost of intelligent cash deposit machines hinders the growth of the intelligent cash deposit machine market. Also, the rising customer preference for non-cash payments such as mobile payments, e-commerce payments, and online bill payments and expanding digital banking solutions reduce the need for cash in various regions around the globe. Moreover, the rising trend of UPI payments, and money transfer applications hampers the growth of the intelligent cash deposit machine market.

Global Intelligent Cash Deposit Machine Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the intelligent cash deposit machine market on the basis of screen size:

15” and below

Above 15”

Segmentation of the intelligent cash deposit machine market on the basis of type:

Off-site intelligent cash deposit machine

On-site intelligent cash deposit machine

Global Intelligent Cash Deposit Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the intelligent cash deposit machine market include NCR Corporation, Dibold Nixdorf, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corporation, GRG Banking, Fujitsu Frontech Ltd., Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, Nautilus Hyosung Corp., HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co. KG, and Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

