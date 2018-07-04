How does PCD Pharma Franchise Model Operate

Let’s understand what is this PCD Pharma Franchise Model? PCD Pharma Franchise Model is accepted and safely, can be termed as a time-tested model. It started almost one and half decade back with an experiment which now has become a full-blown Industry.

Pharma Franchiser develops its product range by getting the product manufactured through Third Party Contract Manufacturer under its own Brand Name. The product clearly mentions Manufactured by (Contract manufacturer) under its Manufacturing License and also is mentioned Marketed by (Pharma Franchiser). Once the range is developed he advertises his company in print and digital media. Pharma Franchise companies then approaches franchiser and negotiates the deal. When both the parties satisfy themselves with each other credentials that the deal materializes.

Pharma Franchiser sends the product along with marketing tools to Pharma franchise and then Pharma franchise sells the products in the market this can also be termed as propaganda cum distributor wherein PCD Pharma companies stores as well as sells the products of Pharma Franchiser.