Digital Marketers India Launched Digital Marketing Services for Education Industry

Digital Marketers India announced to offer expert digital marketing services to educational industry. The company will benefit education institutes all across the world with its expert digital marketing services. The company has digital marketing experts that have been catering this industry vertical for years and have expertise in running successful online marketing campaigns for them.

The representative of this digital marketing agency announced to offer complete omnichannel digital marketing services along with the other services to support these marketing campaigns.

Key offerings for education industry are as below:

• SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

• SMO (Social Media Optimization)

• SMM (Social Media Marketing)

• Paid Advertising (PPC and other types of ads)

• Content writing

• Web development

• Graphics design

• And more

“We will provide top to bottom services to the educational institutes, including, but not limited to, schools, colleges, universities, coaching classes. We will assist them to keep their website updated and SEO friendly; we will keep their Blogs and social media pages live and we will make sure they get the best CTR and conversion rate for their paid campaigns. We will work as their one stop solution provider so they don’t need to worry about the technicalities of digital marketing.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director of this full service digital marketing company.

She further added, “Generally, top management of the educational institutes are not that technical and they need help. We help them by taking care of their digital media and marketing. Also, we help them with our free consultancy services related to the digital world to help them leveraging benefits of this digital era.”

The director of the company also shared top benefits of using expert digital marketing services for the education industry:

• Well optimized website

• Top rankings for the website so it can be easily found by the for parents / students / donors

• Keep parents informed about the events, exams and other updates with active social media marketing

• Increase digital presence and popularity of the institute

• Increase business

• Attract donors

• And more

According to the shared details, the clients of the company can either use 360 degree digital marketing services or individual digital marketing service based on their interest and requirement. The company will devise custom digital marketing strategy for different educational institute. Also, this digital marketing company will provide a single point of contact to make communication fluid.

