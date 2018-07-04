Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market: Global Forecasts from 2018 to 2024

The Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this Global Market Share, Size, and Trends.

Blood processing is a technique required to prepare and identify the blood and blood products, to check their suitability for therapeutic, prophylactic or other in-vivo or in-vitro purposes. Blood processing devices and consumables are widely used in the storage, dispensation, and administration of donated blood. Several blood storage and extraction devices such as blood bags, lancets, freezers, and refrigerators are used for the storage of a large amount of blood for an extended period. Furthermore, blood processing devices and such as cell processors, laboratory equipment, and haematology reagents, are typically used to inspect the donated blood for the presence of a variety of haematological aberrations and blood-borne diseases.

The global blood processing devices and consumables market have gained remarkable growth owing to increasing aging population and rise in diseases related to blood transfusion. Continuing research and studies demonstrating positive results is widening the scope of blood processing devices and consumables for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Moreover, the introduction of innovative blood processing devices in the market coupled with favorable reimbursement policies are fuelling the market growth. The market is further boosted by development in the production of processing devices and consumables. However, the global blood processing devices and consumables market are hampered by lack of blood processing infrastructure in low-income countries and severe regulatory guidelines. Moreover, high capital investment and steep operational costs are also creating an aversion among vendors of blood processing devices and consumables.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

By geography, hematology analyzers market is studied across the countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of the North America hematology analyzers market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of patients suffering from blood disorders, increasing rate target diseases and high disposable income of the people in the region.

Global Hematology Analyzers Market Is Led By Leading Companies:

Some of the major entities operating in the blood processing devices and consumables market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beurer GmbH, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Grifols International, Haemonetics Corporation, Immucor, Inc., Macopahrma SA, Roche Holdings AG and Terumo Corporation among others.

Key Questions Answered in Report: –

