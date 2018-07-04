Andrew & Andrew Family Solicitors – Divorce and Dissolution

Marriage and civil partnership in the UK have undergone many changes in recent years in both legal and social status.

[PORTSMOUTH, 04/07/2018] – A party to a marriage or civil partnership can take action that could lead to divorce or dissolution when the relationship is beyond repair. Andrew & Andrew family solicitors will explain the formal legal process for terminating a marriage or civil partnership.

Divorce is the legal dissolution of a marriage and can only be obtained by a court order (a decree absolute) – the same applies for a dissolution of a civil partnership. Andrew & Andrew family solicitors will inform prospective clients on the stages necessary to obtain a divorce or dissolution.

Grounds for divorce and dissolution

Andrew & Andrew family solicitors will need to prove to the court that a marriage or civil partnership is beyond repair by employing legally recognised grounds. These grounds include:

Adultery (currently only applicable to heterosexual couples)

Unreasonable behaviour

Desertion

Two years of separation with mutual consent

Five years of separation (mutual consent is not required)

If any of the above claims are substantiated in court, then it is likely that divorce or dissolution will be granted without considerable delay. Andrew & Andrew family solicitors have extensive experience in family law matters. Andrew & Andrew family solicitors will strive to resolve disputes in the best interest of the children and other vulnerable family members.

The process

The legal process of divorce or dissolution begins when Andrew & Andrew family solicitors issue a divorce of dissolution petition on behalf of their client. When children are involved, Andrew & Andrew family solicitors will also file a form known as a Statement of Arrangements in order to ensure that the needs of the children are sufficiently met.

Divorce and dissolution proceedings can be brief or long – it all depends on co-operation and mutual consent of the petition. In general though, unless there are complications or delays, a divorce or dissolution can be obtained in six months or less with the help of Andrew & Andrew family solicitors.

All of Andrew & Andrew family solicitors follow the Resolution Code of Practice that aims to the positive management of the consequences of a divorce of dissolution.