Jane Mitchell Hosts Special TV Series to Celebrate Trevor Hoffman’s Baseball Hall of Fame Induction

All New One on One and encore episodes follow inductee’s journey to Cooperstown.

SAN DIEGO – One on One host Jane Mitchell is building local excitement for Trevor Hoffman’s upcoming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with a special television series airing in San Diego and Southern California from July 2 to July 28. The series includes an all new One on One featuring Trevor as well as encore presentations of past interviews with him on the show, which she hosted for 16 years.

The new One on One episode is an in-depth interview with the former San Diego Padres relief pitcher about his momentous achievement and marks her seventh One on One sit-down with Trevor, which he dubbed “lucky number seven.” It will air leading up to Trevor’s speech and induction in Cooperstown.

“The interview is filled with reflections and great messages, told with humor and heart,” explains Jane. “It really captures what he has said and how he’s acted over the years, revealing who he truly is: a quality Hall of Famer on the field and in life. It’s an honor and a lovely sign of trust and friendship for him to share his story with me again.”

Also scheduled to air are three of Jane’s interviews with Trevor from previous episodes of One on One dating back to 1998.

“The encore presentations, with new graphics, celebrate Trevor’s story by documenting his life as he grew up, emerged onto the sports scene and evolved over the years,” said Jane. “I’m glad we’re able to share these episodes both with people who remember the original airings as well as those who have never seen them but are interested in Trevor’s journey from the beginning.”

In addition to the Hoffman episodes, Jane wanted to celebrate Trevor’s former teammate, Tony Gwynn, and will re-air the 2007 Hall of Fame edition of One on One from Cooperstown in two parts. The encore presentations, made possible by Jane Mitchell and Cox Communications, will be carried on COX local channels in San Diego (Channel 4), Orange County (Channel 3), Santa Barbara (Channel 4) and Desert Cities (Channel 27). In San Diego, cable subscribers to both Cox and Time Warner/Spectrum can find the programs on Channel 4, the previous home of the Padres and One on One, now known as YurCal. The full schedule can be found on www.CountdownToCooperstown.com.

Jane Mitchell’s Countdown to Cooperstown content is also on her special website www.CountdownToCooperstown.com, which includes blogs about Trevor, fellow inductee Alan Trammell, and other stories related to the 2018 induction. She will be traveling to Cooperstown to bring followers of the site along for the fun and excitement surrounding the summer pilgrimage to the quaint New York town taking place July 27-30. Jane will kick off the Hall of Fame weekend on Thursday, July 26, at Village Library of Cooperstown with a “Nights at the Round Table” discussion featuring her book, One on One: My Journey with Hall of Famers, Fan Favorites and Rising Stars, with the Foreword by Dick Enberg and Tony Gwynn. Her talk will include her experiences as a reporter documenting the life stories of athletes, her previous trips to Cooperstown, and her own story.

ABOUT JANE MITCHELL ─ Jane Mitchell is a 27-time Emmy® Award-winning broadcast journalist who began her broadcast career in Texas and Oklahoma. After returning to her hometown to care for her father, who was diagnosed with ALS, she was a producer/reporter at KNSD-TV, then later tapped by COX to help create Channel 4 San Diego. From 1997–2011, Jane produced and anchored One on One with Jane Mitchell, a television show giving viewers an in-depth look at San Diego’s top sports figures. In 2010, she released the book One on One – My Journey with Hall of Famers, Fan Favorites and Rising Stars, with a foreword by Dick Enberg and Tony Gwynn. Jane is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego with Political Science honors. She received her Master of Science in Journalism from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She owns One on One Productions and is a single mother to her 5-year-old daughter Lily.

A PR BY 1888 PressRelease