Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Market Highlights:

The Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2016-2021. Factors driving the growth are increasing aircraft orders, rise in demand for lightweight seat designs, premium passenger travel, and growing investments in advanced cabin interior products.

Over the years, there has been a high demand for the aircraft seat actuation systems, which form an integral part of aircraft cabins. These modern systems are designed to offer skull and lower back support, and ensure the right seating positions for passengers over long haul air travel.

Lightweight seat designs that emit a low level of noise and require little maintenance have seen a marked increase over the past few years due to the growing demand for aircraft. The global commercial aircraft seat actuation systems market is also fueled by rising aircraft orders, premium activities for passengers, and convenient seating designs. These factors also enable safer and efficient pilot operation. Demand for innovative products in the aircraft seat actuation systems market will also provide growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Key Players

Bühler Motor,

Crane Aerospace & Electronics,

Enivate,

Global AirWorks,

Zodiac Aerospace,

Airworks,

Dornier Technology,

Nook Industries,

PGA Electronics,

UTC Aerospace.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 2017:- Eaton’s fuel-system technology supported Boeing’s 777x advancements. The company updated and adapted a variety of proven 777 and 787 fuel components for the 777X, including fuel boost pumps, override and jettison pumps, motor-operated shut-off valves and actuators.

2015:- Liebherr-Aerospace signed a contract with Boeing, to provide high-lift actuators for Boeing 777X, the new wide-body military transport aircraft.

2013:- Moog had an agreement with the Embraer Group, to supply the flight control actuators and related control electronics for Embraer’s second-generation E-Jet family.

Regional and Country Analysis

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Union (EU) have been participating in the development of actuators, which will drive the market during the forecast period. Also in 2013, American Airlines and US Airways came together to signed a deal worth $11 billion to merge and create the world’s biggest airline. These airlines have accounted for 70% of the US aviation market, post their respective mergers. These factors will drive the regional demand, thus have positive impact on the market.

The market report for Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

For example, the business class seat actuation systems accounted for a market share of 32% ($48 million) in 2014. This can be attributed to the growing demand for premium air travel across the globe. In 2013, Nuremberg, Bühler Motor, and Dornier Technologie collaborated to develop PAXCOM, the next-generation aircraft seat actuation system. It is an innovative solution for integrated seat actuation for business class and first class aircraft seats. In addition, it ensures a reduction in aircraft noise by 30%, is lightweight, and enables cost savings.