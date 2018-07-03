2018 Global Camphor market forecast to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a Camphor Market Report, by Type, Application, and Geography-Global Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts Up to 2024

Camphor has a pleasant odor that is crystalline and translucent terpene ketone. It is primarily produced by distilling woods and barks of camphor trees. It is a flammable, waxy, transparent, or white solid that has a brawny odor. It is popularly known as Kapur tree and is largely found in Asia. Camphor is used for various medicinal purposes, as an essence in cooking and for religious rituals in Asia Pacific, especially India. Owing to wide range of medical properties, camphor are used for various medicinal applications as it helps reduce pain and swelling, helps relax worn out muscles and reduces congestion and cough. Tablets made out of camphor are used in various skin care products as it reduces acne and pimples. It is also used as repellent in agriculture and even for household activities to keep away reptiles and insects. Hence, a substantial growth is projected in the agriculture industry. The global camphor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024.

The key factor driving the growth of global camphor market is the rising demand for camphor from the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. With the increasing consumer awareness of natural, herbal, and skin-friendly products, the demand for camphor tablets is projected to increase in the near future. On the contrary, availability of other competing materials that can serve the similar purpose at the reduced cost may significantly hamper the growth of camphor market in the coming years.

Download a Free Sample PDF of the report at Click Here

The global camphor market has been segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on types, the global camphor market has been segmented into tablets, oil, and others. Based on applications, the global camphor market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, food, chemicals, agriculture, others. Among various applications, pharmaceuticals accounted for a major share in the global camphor market in 2017 and this segment is further expected to remain dominant in the near future expanding at a CAGR between 7.5% to 8.5% from 2019 to 2024. Other application segments are also expected to showcase significant growth thereby boost the demand for camphor over the forecast period from 2018 to 2024.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Camphor Market Is Led By Key Companies:

The key companies that lead the Camphor market are included,

The global camphor market is concentrated with leading manufacturers such as Camphor and Allied Products Ltd. having the strong hold on the global market. Some of the key manufacturers of camphor in the global market include Camphor and Allied Products ltd., Beijing Herbal Health Biotech LLC and Hunan Nutramax Inc, among others

Have Any Query? About Camphor Market Report at speak-to-analyst?

Key Questions Answered in Report: –

• What are the Future Scope of global Camphor market up to 2024

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global Camphor market?

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Camphor market?

• What are the key Companies the global Camphor market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Camphor market?