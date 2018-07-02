Sulfur Chemicals Market Applications and Global Markets 2016 – 2024

Global Sulfur Chemicals Market: Overview

The growing demand for sulfur chemicals in various end use industries such as the food, wine, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, agriculture, detergents, and bio chemical processes is aiding the expansion of the global sulfur chemicals market. Sulfur chemicals are also vital ingredients in fertilizers. They are used in the vulcanization of black rubber, for plaster production in the construction industry, and for the treatment of bacterial, fungal, and skin related diseases. All these factors are driving the growth of the sulfur chemical market.

Sulfur is among the most important raw materials in the chemical industry. The majority of the sulfur is used in the preparation of its derivatives such as sodium hydro sulfide, sodium hydrosulfite, sodium sulfide, sodium sulfite, sodium thiosulfate, and sulfuric acid. These chemicals are extensively used in the paper, pulp, water treatment, photographic, and textile industries.

The report discusses the growth prospects of the global sulfur chemicals market. The rising concerns over hygiene and cleanliness are driving the demand for this chemical. This is primarily because sulfur is used in the manufacturing of detergents and acts as an anti-bacterial agent. Factors hindering the growth of the global sulfur market have also been discussed in detail. The impact of regulatory policies and predominant economic trends on the overall market has been studied in the report. The study covers key industry parameters such as market definition, classification, specification, and application.

Global Sulfur Chemicals Market: Key Opportunities and Threats

The growth in the food industry in the emerging nations of Asia Pacific is expected to open new opportunities in the sulfur market. As the population is increasing in this region, there is an increase in the demand for food and food products, which will bode well for the sulfur market. On the other hand, sulfuric acid is one of the primary causes for environmental pollution. It reacts with the atmosphere forming smog and causes acid rain. This may lead to health hazards such as respiratory disorders or skin inflammations. Therefore, environmental and health issues are expected to hamper the growth of the sulfur chemicals market.

