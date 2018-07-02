Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market 2018 Global Research Report and Gross Margin Analysis till 2023

Market Scenario:

Major giants like Cisco Systems and IBM Corporation are implementing the software defined networking market owing to increasing demand from various industry verticals like BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication and government among others. Increasing adoption of software defined networking solutions and services is one major factor fueling the growth of software defined networking market.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1607

North America region holds the largest market share of global software defined networking market and also is expected to be the largest revue generator owing to the continuous technological advancements in the region. The growth in North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada. This owing to the presence of key players like IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation and Big Switch Networks in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows seamless implementation of advanced technologies. Heavy investments in R&D sector from the major players in this region is also helping the market to grow.

Software Defined Networking Market has been segmented on the basis of component, end user, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, IT and telecommunication, defense and government among others. Out of which, manufacturing sub segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the rapid adoption of SDN solutions in order to optimize their networks.

Software defined networking is basically transformational technology which enables service providers to create highly programmable networks with the help of workflow automation. It helps in reducing operational costs and also helps in improving overall customer service life cycle. Software defined networking is a way to deal with computer networking that permits network administrators to manage network services through abstraction of lower-level functionality. It helps in overcoming the limitations associated with traditional network infrastructure. SDN plays a vital role in managing the typical networking infrastructure in the organization. This network can be managed by the implementation of customized, automated and virtual network, which can be used for data traffic management and for efficient management of big data. Flexible way of managing and controlling the complex network and efficient data traffic management and is one of the major reasons for the growth of software defined networking market.

The global Software Defined Networking Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 61 Billion by 2023, at 39% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in software defined networking market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Intersil (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Big Switch Networks (U.S.), Pica8, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of software defined networking market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in software defined networking market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.

Segments:

Software defined networking market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

Solution Software Software Controller Application Software Physical Appliances Router Switches

Services Integration Training & Consulting Support & Maintenance Others



By End User

Cloud Service Provider

Telecommunication Service Provider

Enterprises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Defense & Government

Consumer Goods & Retail

Others

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/software-defined-networking-market-1607

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

OEM technology solution providers

Cloud Service Providers

Software Developers

System Integrators

Manufacturing Industry

Government organizations

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 4 SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE (%)

FIGURE 5 SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY VERTICAL (%)

FIGURE 6 SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY REGIONS (%)

FIGURE 7 NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 8 NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 9 NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE (%)

FIGURE 10 NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY VERTICAL (%)

FIGURE 11 EUROPE SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 12 EUROPE SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 13 EUROPE SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE (%)

FIGURE 14 EUROPE SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY VERTICAL (%)

FIGURE 15 ASIA-PACIFIC SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 16 ASIA-PACIFIC SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING MARKET, BY END USER (%)

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com