Shedding Light on Weight Loss Surgery During Men’s Health Month

Weight Loss Surgery can not only help men lose weight, but also treat existing problems associated with being overweight.

Dallas Texas, June 13, 2018 – According to the CDC, “Women are 100 percent more likely to visit their doctors for annual examinations and preventive services than men.” This means that most men are sicker and often live shorter lives than the women around them. Over the course of a lifetime, men are also more likely to become obese and overweight.

These weight problems can contribute to heart problems, sleep troubles, high blood pressure and cholesterol, and even erectile dysfunction and prostate cancer, but most men do not go to their doctors or caregivers when these problems develop. Even when they do, it is often too late for many conditions.

June is Men’s Health Month, and it is a good time to raise awareness about the kinds of health problems that can be easily prevented in men. It’s also a good time to explore effective treatments and cures for existing health problems. Men are encouraged to go to the doctor for a checkup, and then to make annual visits a priority. At the doctor, men can discuss health questions and problems, and for most obese men it is a prime time to start losing weight as well.

The Nicholson Clinic recommends men come in for an evaluation. They make it easy to make an appointment to get an overview of their health and see if medical issues could be relieved with weight loss surgery. It is often the case that one surgery can fix many of the problems most overweight men face, including heart health, blood pressure, and cholesterol, as well as reducing the likelihood of some cancers and improving sleep and emotional health.

An appointment with the Nicholson Clinic can help men lose weight and give them their confidence back. They have a number of options, surgical and non-surgical, some more invasive than others, such as gastric balloon, lap band, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy procedures.

This Men’s Health Month should be a month of not just of wearing blue and raising funds, but also of action for all men to achieve a healthier and happier life.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.