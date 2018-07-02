Primitius International Announces a Certified Wellness Professional Program

Primitius International is pleased to announce a new, certified wellness professional program they are offering to those who want to study natural medicine, as well as those interested in learning about natural health options.

The certified wellness professional program, or CWP, focuses on educating students on natural health and wellness, so they can help themselves, as well as others. Primitius International is dedicated to bringing educational information to their students so they can help others with their natural health and wellness needs.

The program is self-paced, which makes it easy for students who want to open a business or health center based around natural health and wellness to be able to go online and get the classes done at their own pace. The course includes many ebooks and study questions to help with the process of learning. The program is extremely cost-effective for their students as well.

For more information on the certified wellness professional program, visit the website at Primitius International or call 1-847-801-9479.

About Primitius International: Primitius International is proud to offer some of the best supplements, supplies, and courses in natural health. They are dedicated to teaching people about natural health and how it can benefit them. Their mission is to provide high-quality supplements and educational products and excellent national health consultations to their customers.

Company : Primitius International

Address : 1196 East Algonquin Road, Algonquin, Illinois 60102

Telephone : (847) 801-9479

Email ID : info@primitius.com

http://www.primitius.com/