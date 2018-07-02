IOT Healthcare Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment with Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Market Growth Status 2014-2023

A research study titled, “IOT Healthcare Market by component, application and end user- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The IOT Healthcare market was worth USD 18.49 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 206.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.76% during the forecast period. The rising investments in order to execute healthcare IoT arrangements, usage of IoT solutions for the lessening in the cost of care, development of artificial intelligence technology, and the expanding infiltration of connected devices in the healthcare sector are a the key factors anticipated that would drive the IoT healthcare market overall locales.

The IOT Healthcare market is segmented as follows-

IOT Healthcare Market, By Component, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Service

Medical Devices

Systems & Software

IOT Healthcare Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Others

IOT Healthcare Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Clinical Research Organizations (CRO)

Government and Defense Institutions

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

IOT Healthcare Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Microsoft, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, IBM, Cisco Systems, STANLEY Healthcare, Medtronic, SAP SE and Honeywell Life Care Solutions. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America is foreseen to be the biggest income generating area for the IoT healthcare market in 2017. These is majorly because of the early implementation of cutting edge IoT healthcare software and services, increasing adoption of advanced phones, high innovative awareness, and ascend in investments and different activities in the human services area by governments, particularly in the developed economies of North America. The Asia-Pacific district is anticipated to be the quickest developing local market for IoT social insurance. Development in this district is basically anticipated that would be driven by the critical ventures being embraced in IoT healthcare.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

