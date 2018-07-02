A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Medical Tourism Market in terms of Value and Volume (Number of Patients). The report assesses the market by Segments (Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics) and By Country (U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Germany, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Brazil, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Medical Tourism Market: Analysis by Type (Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), By Country (2018 Edition), By Country: World Market Review and Forecast to 2023 – By Country (U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Germany, UK, Czech Republic, Brazil, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 1.65 % during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Cardiology witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rise in adoption of medical tourism for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders etc. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical tourism market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, surging number of well-trained medical professionals as well as wide number of hospitals under insurance coverage.

