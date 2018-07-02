Global Fungal Eye Infection Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Fungal Eye Infection Market and predicts that Global Fungal Eye Infection Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period.

Fungal eye infections are rare, but they can be very serious. Fungal eye infection is a result of an eye injury. Inflammation or infection in the interior of the eye is called endophthalmitis and inflammation/infection of the cornea is known as keratitis.

Fungal eye infections are caused by a number of infectious species such as candida, aspergillus, cryptococcus, histoplasma, pneumocystis, and stachybotrys. There are approximately 1.5 million different species of fungi on the earth. However, only around 300 are responsible for causing diseases and infections in humans.

According to a survey carried out by Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in 2015, approximately 97,000 deaths are associated annually in the U.S. with fungal infections. Changing lifestyle and increasing pollution has increased the possibilities of the fungal infections.

The global fungal eye infections market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of fungal infection, continuously increasing geriatric population and increasing number of patients suffering from a various fungal infection. However, the growth of the market is restricted due to side-effects of the treatment. For instance, in contrast to the remedial effects, antifungal treatment can have many side effects as well. Some of them include irritation, itching, headache, diarrhea, and anemia. In some cases, they are also responsible for causing kidney and liver damage.

Top Players in Fungal Eye Infection Market:

Some of the key players in fungal eye infection market are Allergan Inc., Abbott, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sigma-Aldrich, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd. and others.

Market Segmentation of Fungal Eye Infection Market:

The global fungal eye infection market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end users. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into CT scan, MR scan, chromosome analysis, ultrasonography, and others. Based on the treatment, the market is segmented into antifungal medication, eye surgery, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, specialty eye clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis of Fungal Eye Infection Market:

The Americas dominate the global fungal eye infection market owing to the presence of population suffering from a fungal and bacterial infection and increasing number of surgical procedures in the hospitals. The Americas is further segmented into North America and South America. North America holds the largest market owing to extensive use of advanced technology and developed pharmaceutical sector.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing funds, government support and increasing healthcare expenditure. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced devices for the surgical procedures overall growth of medical device industry.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the fungal eye infection, whose growth is attributed to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of people suffering from fungal and bacterial infections, and rapidly developing economies. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for new treatment options for rare diseases fuel the market growth. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare sector in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic services.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness limited growth due to limited access to the healthcare resources and lack of awareness about rare diseases. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by increasing availability new diagnostic and treatment methods for various chronic and fungal infections.

